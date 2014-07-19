McCarthy strong as Yankees beat Reds

NEW YORK -- Brandon McCarthy was one day away from going home when he found out that he had been traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the New York Yankees.

After getting dealt on the final day of a nine-game road trip, McCarthy joined the Yankees halfway through their 11-game trip and did not have a chance to settle in at home immediately.

McCarthy sure settled in at home Saturday afternoon as he pitched six strong innings in his Yankee Stadium debut, helping the Yankees to a 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

“There’s a lot of people there,” McCarthy said. “It’s Yankee Stadium. You realize that you’re putting the pinstripes on for the first time, but I try and wash all that away as much as I can and just focus on execution, focus on my routine, what I‘m doing. All that stuff I can think about later. ... So I try and stay in the moment.”

Designated hitter Carlos Beltran hit a solo home run, left fielder Brett Gardner drove in three runs and shortstop Derek Jeter had an RBI single as the Yankees won for the eighth time in 13 games. Third baseman Kelly Johnson added a two-run single for the Yankees, who improved to 20-23 at home.

McCarthy (1-0) allowed one run and six hits while improving to 3-0 in his last four starts after winning once in his previous 16. He also struck out at least nine without a walk for the first time since May 12, 2012 against the Detroit Tigers when he was with the Oakland A‘s.

“He was doing whatever he wanted to on the mound today,” Yankees catcher Brian McCann said.

McCarthy also became the first Yankee to record at least nine strikeouts without a walk since CC Sabathia had 10 without a free pass May 31, 2013 against the Boston Red Sox. McCarthy’s effective outing was part of a day that saw Yankees pitchers strike out at least 13 without a walk for the first time since July 7, 2006 at the Tampa Bay Rays and first time at home since Sept. 28, 2001 against the Baltimore Orioles.

He threw 71 of 99 pitches for strikes in his 101st consecutive start issuing three walks or fewer, extending the longest active streak in baseball and doing it in a place where he had a 6.89 career ERA in two starts before Saturday.

It was McCarthy’s second effective start for the Yankees and came 10 days after he allowed one earned run and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision at the Cleveland Indians.

“Both of his starts have been very good,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “I think his sinker has been very effective in both his starts. That’s one of the reasons we went out and got him.”

It also was a reversal from the last time he faced the Reds, who rocked him for five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings on May 31.

“You tip your cap to him but at the same time we got to pick up a little bit,” Reds third baseman Todd Frazier said. “Even though it’s game two of the second half, we still got to figure out a way to get more runs.”

Reds right-hander Alfredo Simon (12-4) lost for the first time since May 27 and ended a six-game winning streak by allowing four runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings. That marked the third time in 19 starts that Simon did not pitch into the sixth inning as he struggled with curveball command.

“It really wasn’t a great pitch but it was a pitch that has been pretty reliable for him in the past,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “It just wasn’t very good today.”

Left fielder Chris Heisey homered and Frazier had two hits but right fielder Jay Bruce committed a costly fielding error while striking out three times. The Reds have struck out 23 times in the last two games and lost their first series immediately after the All-Star break for the first time since 2007.

“We’re certainly not a 13 strikeout a game team and 23 strikeouts in two games can’t be a part of our offensive personality if we expect to be successful,” Price said. “I think this is kind of a blip in the radar but we certainly need to turn things around if we want to get that game tomorrow.”

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Beltran’s two-out home run off Simon’s curveball. They scored an unearned run in the third when Gardner drove in second baseman Brian Roberts, who had reached second when Bruce had a routine fly ball go in and out of his glove.

Gardner hit sacrifice flies in the fifth and sixth innings when the Yankees scored five times. After Gardner’s first sacrifice, Jeter made it 4-1 with a single to right field and before the second sacrifice, Johnson drove in two with a base hit against reliever J.J. Hoover that tugged the foul line and was out of first baseman Brayan Pena’s range.

NOTES: LHP CC Sabathia spoke about his impending season-ending knee surgery and said that he expects it will take six to eight weeks after next Wednesday’s operation before he can resume any kind of activities. ... The Yankees announced they signed their first 15 draft picks. Among the notable players who did not sign was Mariano Rivera Jr., who will return to Iona after being a 29th-round selection. ... The Reds honored New York SS Derek Jeter by presenting him with signed jerseys of former Cincinnati captains SS Dave Concepcion and Barry Larkin. They also gave him a signed picture of the day he was named captain in June 2003 at Cincinnati.