Severino, Frazier fuel Yankees past reeling Reds

NEW YORK -- A year ago, Luis Severino was just up from the minor leagues and not pitching well enough to be in the rotation for the New York Yankees.

Now, Severino might be the ace for the Yankees, even if he expresses reluctance to use the term.

Severino delivered an ace-like performance Wednesday afternoon when he allowed two unearned runs and three hits in seven outstanding innings as the Yankees pulled away late for a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

"That's thrown around loosely these days, but for our team he is," said CC Sabathia, who added he was not surprised and referred to Severino's stuff as "electric."

Todd Frazier hit his first homer since becoming a Yankee in last week's trade, Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight game and rookie Clint Frazier hit a pair of RBI singles as the Yankees improved to 8-5 since the All-Star break.

While the offense was satisfying, the story of New York's third straight win was Severino (7-4), who was 0-8 as a starting pitcher last season. He dealt with a triceps injury before pitching effectively as a reliever. Severino turned in a third straight outstanding showing, taking a shutout into the seventh and not allowing a runner to second until the seventh inning.

"Really good again," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I thought he threw an outstanding game and I thought he had command of everything today. Maybe some of the best stuff he's had all year long."

Severino worked quickly as he completed the top of the fifth only 65 minutes after throwing his first pitch. The only Red with whom he had significant trouble was Joey Votto, who singled twice and drew a nine-pitch walk.

Severino allowed an RBI double to Eugenio Suarez and a run-scoring groundout to Tucker Barnhart, which occurred after a fielding error by Gregorius at shortstop. Those runs ended a 17-inning scoreless streak for Severino, who also did it earlier this season.

"He's nasty, man," Barnhart said.

Still, Severino has allowed one earned run in his last 27 innings since allowing a first-inning three-run homer to Milwaukee's Domingo Santana on July 8. He is filling the role projected to be held by Masahiro Tanaka, who is 7-9 with a 5.37 ERA.

"There's a lot of guys who are way better," Severino said. "You got CC, who got a lot of years, Tanaka had a good year last year. I have to keep doing this for five or six years and then see what happens."

Severino threw at least 100 pitches for the 13th time this season and his 112 were two shy of his career high. After opposing Boston ace Chris Sale and Seattle star Felix Hernandez, Severino struck out nine and issued two walks while also making a few nice defensive plays.

"Sevy, man, unbelievable," Todd Frazier said after hitting 17th homer of the season.

The Yankees held a 4-2 lead on Clint Frazier's singles, Chase Headley's single and Ronald Torreyes groundout when Severino completed his latest outing. They added four in the seventh on Gary Sanchez's double, Matt Holliday's single before Gregorius and Todd Frazier homered.

Being unable to hit Severino sent the Reds to their 11th loss in 13 games.

"He's good," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "If there's a guy, that I haven't seen before, that looks like an ace, it's that kid."

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the eighth but the Reds were held to seven hits in the series and are batting .225 since the All-Star break.

Homer Bailey (2-5) allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in six-plus innings and lost his third straight start.

Suarez hit an RBI double and Barnhart had a run-scoring groundout. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead on Frazier's two singles in the third and fifth along with Headley's base hit in the sixth. Torreyes made it 4-0 with his groundout in the sixth and the Yankees scored five times in the seventh after the Reds scored twice.

New York took a 5-2 lead with nobody out in the seventh when Sanchez's groundball got past Suarez at third and went down the left field line. The Yankees chased Bailey after Holliday's single made it 6-2.

Gregorius made it 8-2 by lifting the first pitch from Tony Cingrani over the right field wall and Todd Frazier capped the scoring by hitting a 1-1 pitch into the left field seats.

NOTES: Yankees RF Aaron Judge was not in the starting lineup for the fifth time this season and second time at home. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart (right quad) was held out of the starting lineup after feeling soreness running from first to third on CF Billy Hamilton's double in the eighth inning Tuesday. Manager Bryan Price said the training staff is optimistic Cozart is merely sore but will know more when the Reds begin a four-game series Thursday in Miami. ... Cincinnati INF Dilson Herrera will undergo season-ending surgery to remove bone chips on Tuesday. Price said Herrera should be ready for next season.