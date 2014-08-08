Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to get untracked Friday when they open a three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games. The Angels have dropped three in a row to fall three games behind first-place Oakland in the American League West, and they scored a total of one run in their last two games against the Dodgers. “We’re not playing bad right now,” catcher Chris Iannetta told reporters. “We’re just not playing to our potential.”

The Red Sox are in rebuilding mode after dealing starting pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey at the trade deadline, but they need to see more from youngsters Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Will Middlebrooks. Bradley is mired in a 0-for-27 slump that has seen his average fall to .216, while Bogaerts is batting .238. The Red Sox are eager for Middlebrooks to take control at third base, but he’s batting .195 and failed to impress during his minor league rehab assignment last month.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Allen Webster (1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (12-6, 3.59)

Webster’s tenure in Boston’s rotation could be shortlived if the North Carolina native can’t improve his control. The 24-year-old has walked 11 of the 38 batters he’s faced in his first two starts, including six walks in a rough outing against the Yankees on Saturday, when he allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. “It was clear that he lost control of the strike zone,” manager John Farrell told reporters.

Weaver bounced back from a shaky outing against Baltimore by holding Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings Sunday. The 31-year-old has won his last five decisions and owns a 6-3 record with a 2.66 ERA in 13 starts at Angel Stadium this season. David Ortiz is 10-for-32 with two homers against Weaver, who is 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 14 career starts against Boston, including 6 2/3 scoreless innings on July 7, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won 11 of the last 14 games against the Red Sox.

2. Boston activated INF Kelly Johnson from the disabled list and optioned OF Mookie Betts to Triple-A Pawtucket.

3. Angels closer Huston Street has converted 30 of 31 save opportunities, including six in a row since being acquired from San Diego.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Red Sox 2