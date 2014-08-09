Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels figured on an easy weekend against one of the worst teams in the American League to snap them out of their current funk. Things were not quite that simple in the opener, and the Angels will attempt to end a four-game slide when they host the Boston Red Sox again Saturday. Los Angeles’ skid has left it four games behind the Oakland Athletics in the race for first place in the AL West.

The Red Sox had dropped 12 of 15 entering the series but picked up a 4-2 win in the opener Friday as Yoenis Cespedes drove in a pair and rookie Allen Webster turned in a strong start. Those two, and several others, are getting large roles with the team as the front office plans for next season. The Angels don’t have the luxury of seeing what works for next season and are suddenly struggling to score runs with an average of 1.8 runs in the last four games.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (5-7, 6.20 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (12-4, 2.58)

Buchholz was handed the reins as ace of the staff when Jon Lester and John Lackey were shipped out of town at the trade deadline and did not handle the responsibility well in his first chance, getting knocked around for seven runs on eight hits and five walks in five innings against New York on Sunday. The 29-year-old is suffering through a miserable season and is in a bad slump with a 9.00 ERA over his last four outings. Buchholz is 6-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 career regular-season starts against Los Angeles.

Richards bounced back from consecutive losses by posting his first career shutout at the Dodgers on Monday, scattering five hits and walking a pair while striking out nine. The 26-year-old allowed one or no runs in four of his last six turns and has not issued more than two walks in any of his last seven outings. Richards made four career appearances against Boston — all in relief — and was knocked around for a total of five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is in an 0-for-27 slump and was limited to work as a defensive replacement Friday.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is in an 0-for-10 slump over the last three games, dropping his average to .298.

3. Boston 1B and former Angel Mike Napoli homered Friday and is batting .350 with 14 home runs against his former team.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Red Sox 2