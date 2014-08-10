Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels were willing to wait around all night to avoid a fifth straight loss. After winning in 19 innings Saturday, the Angels will try to being a winning streak and take the rubber match of a three-game series when they host the Boston Red Sox in the finale Sunday. Albert Pujols played the hero with a walk-off solo home run but it was the Los Angeles pitching staff that got in the most impressive and encouraging work.

The Angels, who trail the Oakland Athletics by four games in the American League West, needed every one of their relievers on Saturday and got 9 2/3 strong innings from that crew before starter Matt Shoemaker took over and was perfect over the final three innings. The Red Sox managed six hits in the 19 innings, continuing a trend of absent offense that has marked the disappointing campaign. Boston tried to fix that deficit at the trade deadline but is still leaning heavily on Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Mike Napoli for any offense.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (3-4, 3.43 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-7, 3.84)

De La Rosa allowed one run and six hits in six innings at St. Louis on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision in a game Boston went on to lose 3-2. That marked the seventh time in 10 major-league starts this season that the 25-year-old surrendered three or fewer earned runs. De La Rosa has yet to earn a win on the road, posting an 0-3 mark with a 5.08 ERA in five starts away from Boston.

Santiago has bounced from the rotation to the bullpen and back for Los Angeles and was reached for four runs - three earned - on five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a start at the Dodgers on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has completed six innings twice in his last 14 appearances and has not gone seven frames since April 14. Santiago is making his four career appearance - third start - against the Red Sox and is 0-2 with eight runs allowed on 10 hits and 10 walks against them across 12 2/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. has been relegated to work as a defensive replacement of late and is hitless in his last 31 at-bats.

2. Los Angeles OF Josh Hamilton snapped an 0-for-23 drought with a double in the 17th inning Saturday.

3. Boston OF Allen Craig (foot) rejoined the team and is set to begin baseball activities.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Red Sox 4