Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels managed one hit through the first eight innings on Friday but turned to their superstar with the game on the line and Mike Trout delivered the walk-off home run. Trout and the Angels will try to carry that momentum over to Saturday, when they host the Boston Red Sox in the second of a four-game series.

Trout picked up his second straight All-Star Game MVP Award in large part due to an opposite-field home run in the first inning on Tuesday and picked up right where he left off with his 27th regular-season blast three nights later. Wade Miley took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in the contest but the Boston offense could not come through after going into the break with some positive momentum on that side of the ball. The win keeps the Angels in first place in the American League West while the last-place Red Sox dropped six games below .500. Los Angeles will try to pick up its third straight win behind Garrett Richards, who will oppose Boston right-hander Rick Porcello.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (5-9, 5.90 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (9-6, 3.53)

Porcello snapped a string of seven straight losses by holding the Miami Marlins to two runs and eight hits over six innings in a win on July 8. The sinkerballer did not yield a home run in that turn after allowing five in 13 innings in his previous three starts. Porcello’s run of terrible starts began against Los Angeles on May 22, when he was rocked for seven runs on as many hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Richards had a string of five straight quality starts come to an end at Seattle on July 9, when he served up four runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings to absorb a loss. The 27-year-old gave up three runs and 13 hits in 15 1/3 innings in his previous two turns. Richards benefited from Porcello’s struggles on May 22 and earned a win at Boston despite allowing five runs and nine hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout slugged six home runs in his last seven games and has hit safely in eight straight.

2. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in 11 straight contests and is batting .404 in that span.

3. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols is 2-for-21 over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Angels 4