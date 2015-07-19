Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Boston Red Sox figured out how to keep Mike Trout from dominating a game but forgot to bring their own offense. The Red Sox will try to score at least their first run of the series when they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the third contest of their four-game series on Sunday.

Trout, who hit a walk-off homer in Friday’s 1-0 series-opening win, went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday, but Kole Calhoun took over with a pair of solo blasts and the Angels went on to grab a 3-0 victory behind Garrett Richards’ shutout. Boston, which averaged 5.9 runs in the nine games leading up to the All-Star break, totaled seven hits in the first two games of the series. The Angels are winners of 13 of their last 16 and sit atop the American League West. The Red Sox will turn to rookie Eduardo Rodriguez to start on Sunday while the offense attempts to figure its way against All-Star Hector Santiago.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 3.59 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (6-4, 2.33)

Rodriguez is 2-0 over his last three starts, allowing a total of four runs over 17 1/3 innings in that span. The Venezuelan rookie surrendered two runs – a pair of solo homers – in a win over the New York Yankees last Saturday but has not completed seven frames since June 3. Rodriguez, who is making his first appearance against Los Angeles, is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four career road starts.

Santiago was a late addition to the American League All-Star roster in place of Oakland’s Sonny Gray, earning the nod after surrendering a total of three runs in 27 innings over his last four starts. The 27-year-old struck out seven and scattered one runs and eight hits over seven frames to win at Seattle on July 10. Santiago lost at Boston on May 24, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, to fall to 0-3 in five career games against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Steven Wright is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start the finale on Monday.

2. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols is 3-for-25 in his last six games.

3. Boston has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since 2009.

PREDICTION: Angels 2, Red Sox 1