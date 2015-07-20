Preview: Red Sox at Angels (Game 1)

The Los Angeles Angels look to continue their dominant post-All Star break pitching when they host the Boston Red Sox in a split doubleheader Monday. The Angels blanked the Red Sox in the opening two contests of the series before suffering the first home rainout since 1995 on Sunday, and attempt to record their first three-game shutout streak in almost 41 years.

The Angels offense is due after managing only Mike Trout’s walk-off solo homer Friday and five hits in a 3-0 triumph Saturday while slugger Albert Pujols is 3-for-25 in his last six games. Boston averaged almost six runs in the nine games before the All-Star break, but has collected seven hits and is 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position combined in the series. Pablo Sandoval, who needs to get hot if the Red Sox are to climb back in the playoff race, had their only two hits Saturday. The Angels have won 13 of their last 16 contests to take a one-game lead over Houston in the American League West.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 3.59 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (6-4, 2.33)

Rodriguez is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing a total of four runs over 17 1/3 innings in that span. The Venezuelan rookie surrendered two runs – a pair of solo homers – in a win over the New York Yankees on July 11 but has not completed seven frames since June 3. Rodriguez, who is making his first appearance against Los Angeles, is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four career road starts.

Santiago was a late addition to the American League All-Star roster in place of Oakland’s Sonny Gray, earning the nod after surrendering a total of three runs in 27 innings over his last four starts. The 27-year-old struck out seven while scattering one run and eight hits over seven frames to win at Seattle on July 10. Santiago lost at Boston on May 24, when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, to fall to 0-3 in five career games against the Red Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 1B Mike Napoli is 5-for-12 with four homers in four games against the Angels in 2015 and is a .322 hitter all time versus his former team.

2. Los Angeles RHP Huston Street is one shy of becoming the 27th player in major league history to reach 300 saves.

3. The Red Sox are 17-27 against their American League East rivals and 25-22 versus the rest of baseball.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Red Sox 2