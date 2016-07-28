Preview: Red Sox at Angels

David Price once again tries to find his past form when the Boston Red Sox open an 11-game road trip with Thursday's opener of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. Price is 1-3 with a 5.30 ERA over his last six starts and has been touched for 11 or more hits in three of the outings.

Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, has been largely a disappointment in his first season with the Red Sox. His 4.51 ERA is the highest of his career and well above the 3.09 career mark that he possessed entering this season. Los Angeles' Albert Pujols collected his 28th RBI of the month - most in the majors -- in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to Kansas City and is 22 away from his third 100-RBI season in five campaigns with the Angels. Los Angeles' Johnny Giavotella has recorded back-to-back three-hit performances and went 8-for-12 with five runs scored in the series against the Royals.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (9-7, 4.51 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (8-8, 5.32 ERA)

Price did not factor in the decision in his last outing, when he gave up five runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings against Minnesota. He has recorded just five strikeouts over 11 1/3 frames in his last two starts after striking out 10 in each of his previous three. Price is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels and has experienced solid success against Pujols (3-for-19, two homers) and Mike Trout (3-for-16, nine strikeouts).

Weaver was roughed up for six runs and seven hits in four innings while losing to Houston in his last turn. He is 2-2 over his last four outings, giving up one run in each of the victories and six in both defeats. Weaver is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 career starts against the Red Sox and has struggled with David Ortiz (12-for-37, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Craig Kimbrel (knee) is slated to make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday and could be activated early next week.

2. Trout is mired in an eight-game homerless drought and has gone deep just twice in July.

3. Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez has recorded five homers and 12 RBIs over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Red Sox 3