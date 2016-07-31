Preview: Red Sox at Angels

In what has been an otherwise forgettable season, the Los Angeles Angels have somehow become a bit of a feel-good story recently. Albert Pujols looks to cap off a vintage month of July on Sunday when the surging Angels attempt to take three of four from the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Pujols went 2-for-4 for the third straight game and increased his major-league leading RBI total this month to 30 with a two-run blast in Saturday's 5-2 triumph over the Red Sox, allowing the 10-time All-Star to join Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only players to hit at least 20 home runs in 15 of their first 16 seasons. The homer was also the 1,190th extra-base hit of the three-time National League MVP's career, tying him with Lou Gehrig for ninth all-time, while also sending Los Angeles (47-57) to its eighth win in its last nine home games. Boston has been unable to take advantage of former division leader Baltimore's recent struggles by dropping seven of nine and watched Toronto move atop the American League East standings Saturday as a result. The Red Sox boast the highest-scoring offense in the majors (5.6 runs per game), but they have scored three runs or fewer (all losses) during their recent slide.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (12-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 0.00)

Wright managed to keep his four-game winning streak alive despite turning in his worst start of the year in Tuesday's loss to Detroit, settling for a no-decision after giving up a career-high eight earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old Hawaii product has struggled to find the grip on his knuckleball in humid conditions, manager John Farrell told reporters, giving up a combined 16 runs over 9 1/3 innings in the two hottest outings of the season. Wright managed to defeat the Angels on July 1 despite permitting four runs in five frames.

Skaggs made a triumphant return to the majors in Tuesday's win at Kansas City, yielding only three singles and a walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings. Once a top prospect of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 25-year-old will make his second start of the season on the two-year anniversary of his last outing prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014. Skaggs, who has never faced the Red Sox, proved his readiness by going 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA in four July starts at Triple-A Salt Lake.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B C.J. Cron, who was supposed to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking his left hand July 8, could begin to take swings as early as Tuesday, according to MLB.com.

2. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is hitting .412 during his 12-game hitting streak, while 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in each of his last 33 contests — both streaks are tied for the best active marks in the majors.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout drew his 70th walk of the season Saturday, becoming only one of only eight players in league history to do so at least four times before their age-25 season.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Red Sox 3