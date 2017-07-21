Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The Boston Red Sox have been spinning their wheels for most of July, a fact underscored by the team's 4-4 homestand coming out of the All-Star break. The Red Sox turn to ace Chris Sale as they look to get it in gear on Friday when they begin a six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Dustin Pedroia, who is riding a season high-tying nine-game hitting streak, drove in three runs for the second straight contest in Thursday's 8-6 setback to Toronto. The former American League MVP is 16-for-39 with three homers and 13 RBIs during his hit streak and is batting .294 in his career versus Friday starter Ricky Nolasco. While Boston has won just five of its last 13 contests, Los Angeles had dropped seven of nine before winning two of its last three. Mike Trout has homered in back-to-back contests to highlight his five-game hitting streak and is 5-for-16 in his career versus Sale.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Chris Sale (11-4, 2.59 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-10, 4.82)

Sale recorded his 13th double-digit strikeout performance on Saturday when he fanned a season high-tying 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of a no-decision versus the New York Yankees. "I like attacking hitters. I don't like giving people free stuff," Sale told reporters. A lack of run support has been an ongoing theme for the 28-year-old, with the outing marking the third in the last six that Boston has mustered either one or no runs for him.

Nolasco answered a disastrous start with a sterling one last Friday, yielding one run on two hits in seven innings of a no-decision versus Tampa Bay. The 34-year-old allowed a solo homer, marking a majors-high 26th time that he has been taken deep this season. Nolasco owns a 3-2 mark with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts versus Boston, but has yet to face the club while pitching with Los Angeles.

Walk-Offs

1. Boston OF Mookie Betts has recorded 29 multi-hit performances this season, including four in his last eight games.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is batting .302 at home this season.

3. Red Sox LF Andrew Benintendi is 0-for-11 in his last three games and 2-for-22 over the last six.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 2, Angels 0