Preview: Red Sox at Angels

The season-long search for a regular third baseman lingers on for the Boston Red Sox, who are actively seeking a solution prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. In the meantime, the Red Sox look to extend their lead in the American League East on Sunday as they face the host Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Brock Holt went 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 7-3 loss and is one of six different players to man the hot corner this season for the Red Sox, who may look outside the organization for help in order to give top prospect Rafael Devers more time to develop at Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston was held to six hits in Saturday’s loss as Hanley Ramirez made his third start of the week at first base and went 1-for-4, giving him five hits in his last 32 at-bats. The Angels have lost nine of their last 14 games but continue to receive strong support from their bullpen, which has limited Boston to no runs and one hit over the last two games covering eight innings. Albert Pujols went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Saturday’s victory and is batting .321 in 43 career games against Boston.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-12, 4.60 ERA) vs. Angels RH Parker Bridwell (3-1, 3.18)

Porcello leads the major leagues in losses but has pitched well in his last two outings, allowing a total of two earned runs with no walks in 14 innings. The 2016 AL Cy Young winner has pitched at least six innings in each of his last 17 starts, the longest active streak in the majors. Kole Calhoun is 7-for-15 with two home runs against Porcello, who is 6-6 with a 6.11 ERA in 15 career starts against the Angels.

Bridwell continued to impress last Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on six hits with a career-high eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old rookie has posted a 2.04 ERA in three road starts while registering a 4.09 ERA in four games at Angel Stadium. Bridwell, who has pitched at least six innings in each of his last four starts, limited Boston to two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-2 victory on June 25.

Walk-Offs

1. Boston’s past 12 games have all been decided by four runs or fewer.

2. The Angels are 25-13 against Boston since 2012.

3. The Red Sox are expected to activate INF Josh Rutledge (concussion) from the disabled list on Monday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Angels 5