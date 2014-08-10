Red Sox 3, Angels 1: Yoenis Cespedes hit his first homer since joining the team as Boston took the rubber match of a three-game series from host Los Angeles.

Rubby De La Rosa (4-4) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while matching a career high with eight strikeouts in seven-plus innings for the Red Sox, who dropped a 5-4 decision in 19 innings on Saturday night. Dustin Pedroia had two hits while Brock Holt scored a run as Boston improved to 3-3 on its eight-game road trip.

Hector Santiago allowed two hits in six scoreless innings before turning things over to the Angels’ bullpen, and Joe Smith (4-1) came on to start the eighth. Holt reached on Efren Navarro’s error at first to begin the rally and moved to second on Pedroia’s single before Cespedes lined a three-run shot out to left.

Los Angeles loaded the bases with one out in the first, but De La Rosa got Howie Kendrick to ground into an inning-ending double play. The Angels left two on in both the third and fourth before De La Rosa settled in.

The Red Sox, who burned through the entire bullpen in Saturday’s marathon, tried to get another inning out of De La Rosa, but Mike Trout led off the eighth with a solo blast to left - his 27th - to end the right-hander’s day. Edward Mujica came in and retired the next three, and Koji Uehara took care of the ninth for his 25th save as the Angels dropped four games below the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox 1B Kelly Johnson and C Dan Butler both made their team debut, with Butler going 0-for-3 in his first major-league game and the veteran Johnson going 0-for-4. … Boston optioned RHP Heath Hembree to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled LHP Edwin Escobar. … Los Angeles recalled RHPs Vinnie Pestano and Caleb Clay while optioning 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Cam Bedrosian to Triple-A Salt Lake and moving LHP Tyler Skaggs, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, to the 60-day disabled list.