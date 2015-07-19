Angels 3, Red Sox 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Garrett Richards pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night in front of 43,631 at Angel Stadium.

Richards (10-6) retired the final 15 batters he faced and 22 of the last 23. He induced 11 groundouts and registed six strikeouts while conceding only one walk.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun contributed the first multi-homer game of his career. Calhoun hit two home runs and drove in two runs before finishing 3-for-3 with a walk.

The Angels used the 13th win in their past 16 games to extend their lead over the second-place Houston Astros to 1 1/2 games in the American League West.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval had both of Boston’s hits, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ 11-game hitting streak ended. The Red Sox have now lost four of five games.

The Angels exploited two mistakes to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning without getting a hit against right-hander Rick Porcello.

With third baseman David Freese at second base and left fielder Matt Joyce on first with two outs, catcher Carlos Perez hit a high chopper. Sandoval fielded the ball but dropped it as he prepared to throw. The error loaded the bases.

Then, as second baseman Johnny Giavotella stood at the plate, Porcello threw a wild pitch that brought Freese home.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 2-0 in the third on Calhoun’s 11th home run of the year. On a 3-1 count, Calhoun propelled Porcello’s 90 mph fastball about 10 rows into the right-field bleachers.

Calhoun added a solo home run to right in the bottom of the fifth to give the Angels a 3-0 advantage. His drive was the 18th home run that Porcello had allowed this season.

Porcello (5-10) gave up two earned runs, three walks and four hits in five innings while striking out five.

NOTES: Boston recalled RHP Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned INF Travis Shaw to the same club after Friday night’s game. Shaw, 25, batted .200 (3-for-15) in nine games for the Red Sox. ... SS Xander Bogaerts and CF Mookie Betts are the first Boston teammates age 22 or younger to each compile at least 90 hits before the All-Star break. ... Red Sox OF Daniel Nava was scheduled to play a rehabilitation game Saturday for Triple-A Pawtucket at Durham. Nava has been on the disabled list since May 26 because of a strained left thumb. ... Angels CF Mike Trout was the American League player of the week for the period ending July 12. Trout led the league with five home runs, a 1.130 slugging percentage, a .556 on-base percentage and 26 total bases while sharing first place with a .478 average and 10 RBIs. Trout won the award for the third time in his career.