Pujols, Simmons power Angels' 7-3 win over Red Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Albert Pujols had three hits and Andrelton Simmons hit his 10th home run of the season and drove in three runs as the offensively challenged Los Angeles Angels broke out the bats in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Angels starter JC Ramirez (9-8) had a rough two innings, allowing four hits and two walks and making an error, then bounced back and retired 12 straight at one point to pick up the win.

Red Sox starter David Price (5-3), who had allowed only two runs in his previous 23 innings, gave up six runs (five earned), seven hits and walked three in five innings, his worst outing since an early June loss to the Yankees. It was only the second time this season he allowed more than three runs in a game.

Price wasn't helped by his defense. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts made two errors and a few teammates contributed mental mistakes.

Pujols singled in the first and fifth innings and doubled in a four-run third that featured Simmons' home run to left field. The 10 home runs for Simmons is two more than he had in 2015 and 2016 combined.

Angels left fielder Ben Revere had two hits and a stolen base.

Mookie Betts, Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi had RBIs for the Red Sox, who led 3-0 after two innings. Boston only had two hits after the second inning.

It was just the fifth win in 14 games for the Angels, whose 4.06 runs per game rank last in the American League. They had scored only 2.7 runs per game in their previous 18 contests.

The Red Sox dropped five runs on the Angels in the first inning Friday and had a 3-0 lead after two innings Saturday.

J.C. Ramirez walked two and gave up an RBI single to Hanley Ramirez for a 1-0 Red Sox lead in the first. His error led to a two-run second.

With one on, Ramirez let an easy relay from shortstop Simmons on a double-play chance tip off his glove, allowing Christian Vazquez to reach second. With two outs, Betts lined a double to right for a run as Kole Calhoun's diving attempt came up short, and Benintendi followed with a RBI single to left to make it 3-0.

The Angels erupted for four runs off Price in the third. A single and walk put two on with one out, and Pujols sent a line drive rattling into the left field corner to drive in two runs.

After an out, Simmons drove Price's next pitch into the left field seats to give the Angels a 4-3 lead.

Pujols had his third hit of the night to start the fifth and came home on a Simmons' single. Simmons scored when Bogaerts threw a grounder into the dirt.

NOTES: Red Sox manager John Farrell argued a called strike on Dustin Pedroia to end the fifth inning and was ejected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. It was his second ejection of the season. ... Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriquez will return to the Red Sox's rotation next week after coming off the disabled list with a right knee injury that sidelined him for five weeks. He was 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in his first 11 starts. Doug Fister (0-4, 7.89) who was signed in June to take his place, will move to the bullpen. ... Angels 2B Danny Espinosa was officially released by the Angels. He was designated for assignment last week and no team made a claim for him in the waiver process. The Angels will pay Espinosa the balance of his $5.4 million contract. ... Angels OF Shane Robinson remains day-to-day after suffering back spasms Friday night after a diving attempt for a fly ball. He is hitting .125 in seven games this season. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker, who last pitched June 14, had a successful side session from 60 feet and is scheduled to extend himself to 90 feet next week. He is disabled with a nerve syndrome in his right forearm.