Trout’s ninth-inning homer lifts Angels to 1-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It was a moment that seemed designed specifically for Mike Trout.

Two outs, bottom of the ninth inning, the score tied 0-0, and the Los Angeles Angels center fielder did what the sellout crowd at Angel Stadium was hoping for, maybe even expecting.

Trout hit his American League-leading 27th home run of the season, a laser over the center field fence, lifting the Angels to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday ight.

Coming off his All-Star MVP three days ago, Trout hit an 88 mph fastball from Red Sox reliever Koji Uehara for his third career walk-off homer. In all, not a bad week for Trout,

“I‘m just having fun,” Trout said. “All the preparation we do, all the stuff we work on in batting practice, we try to take it into the game and it’s been working for me.”

It has been working especially well for Trout lately, who hit .382 (13-for-34) with five homers and 11 RBIs during a nine-game road trip heading into the All-Star break.

“Mike seems like he does something every night,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Whether it’s in the outfield or on the bases, and tonight it was in the batter’s box. He’s a special player.”

Trout’s homer ended a game that was well-pitched by both teams. Angels starter C.J. Wilson threw eight scoreless innings and handed the ball over to reliever Joe Smith, who worked a scoreless ninth to get the win.

Red Sox starter Wade Miley had a no-hitter through six innings and finished seven-plus innings allowing only one hit. Reliever Junichi Tazawa threw a scoreless eighth, setting up Uehara for the ninth.

Uehara retired the first two batters of the inning before facing Trout and throwing a first-pitch strike. Then he threw a fastball that got a little too much of the plate.

“He was trying to go down and away, and it leaked back a little on the plate,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “And (Trout‘s) such a good low-ball hitter, he got him this time.”

The Angels’ offense had emerged, it seemed, after they averaged 7.2 runs and 11.9 hits during a nine-game road trip going into the All-Star break. But a well-pitched game by Miley left the Angels scratching for baserunners.

Miley retired the first 16 batters before catcher Chris Iannetta walked with one out in the sixth. Miley, though, completed six innings with a no-hitter intact.

On Miley’s first pitch in the seventh, right fielder Kole Calhoun laced a 91 mph fastball off the fence in center field for a leadoff double.

Calhoun moved to third on Trout’s flyout to deep right-center field, but first baseman Albert Pujols couldn’t get the run in when he popped out to shallow right.

Erick Aybar followed with a grounder to the hole at short, but Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts ranged to his right, backhanded the ball and made a strong throw to first in time to get Aybar and keep the score at 0-0.

“Wade was outstanding,” Farrell said. “He was aggressive, he threw a lot of strikes, there were some at-bats where he fell behind in the count but found a way back in, made some big pitches on a couple 3-2 counts. He was very good.”

The Red Sox put one runner on base in all eight innings against Wilson but could never get a second baserunner.

“The inability to bunch some hits together, I think we had five opportunities with runners in scoring position,” Farrell said. “We had a good approach overall yet the hits weren’t there to fall in.”

The Angels had just two hits in the game but only needed the one.

“He’s just done it time in and time out,” Scioscia said. “And he got it done tonight. I don’t know if we can find any more accolades to talk about Mike Trout. He does so many things in so many different forms, with his legs or with his bat, and he did it tonight.”

NOTES: Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia was activated from the disabled list and started Friday night. He had been out since June 24 with a strained right hamstring. ... Angels INF Grant Green was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, the third time this season he has been promoted to the big league club. RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Salt Lake to make room on the roster. ... Red Sox INF Brock Holt became the third player in All-Star history to enter the game as a pinch runner, steal a base and score a run in the same inning, joining Maury Wills (1962) and George Hendrick (1975). ... Angels RHP Huston Street, out since July 8 with a strained right groin, threw a bullpen session Friday and expects to be available for Saturday’s game.