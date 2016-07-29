Angels edge Red Sox on two-run, walk-off error

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Out of the corner of his eye, Hanley Ramirez could see Mike Trout racing toward the plate.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman, worried about Trout's speed, then rushed his throw home, the ball sailing past catcher Sandy Leon and allowing the Los Angeles Angels to score the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 2-1 victory Thursday night at Angel Stadium.

David Price threw eight scoreless innings to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead heading to the ninth. However, Price made 109 pitches to that point, so Red Sox manager John Farrell went to Brad Ziegler to close it out.

Ziegler, acquired from the Diamondbacks on July 9 and filling in for closer Craig Kimbrel (left knee), gave up an infield single to Trout and a single to Albert Pujols to start the inning.

Carlos Perez was called upon to pinch-hit for Jefry Marte because of his ability to bunt, but he fell behind in the count 0-2. He tried to bunt again but missed and struck out.

Andrelton Simmons followed with a line-drive single to center, but third base coach Gary DiSarcina held Trout at third.

Daniel Nava, pinch-hitting for Jett Bandy, then hit a sharp grounder right to Ramirez, whose his error allowed both Trout and pinch runner Ji-Man Choi to score, giving the Angels an improbable victory.

"It just looked like he didn't set his feet," Farrell said. "You're playing catch with the catcher in that situation. Knowing the speed of Trout at third base, (Ramirez) hurried his throw, and it was errant. That's a routine play that Hanley's made many times over. Unfortunately, tonight we didn't execute defensively as a club."

Ramirez said he was thinking double play, which contributed to him rushing his throw.

"I know that I got Trout on third and I know he's coming," Ramirez said. "But still, I got to make sure I get one. I can't start running before I throw it. That's a mental error, that's a mental mistake right there. I know what I did wrong, and I'll come back tomorrow and hopefully it won't happen again."

Trout got a good jump on the ball and figured the play at the plate would be close.

"I took a peek, and I was looking at the catcher, trying to see what he was doing, but I knew they were coming home there," Trout said. "I saw the throw high and just told myself to get down, and it went over his head. ...

"We just gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game, and won the game."

Until the ninth, Price was the story of the night; his performance should quiet his critics for the moment. He allowed 11 hits in each of his previous two starts, and his season ERA was up to 4.51, so given his $30 million-a-year salary, the natives were getting restless.

Price responded Thursday with one of his best starts of the year, shutting down an Angels offense that entered the night leading the majors in runs scored in July (6.4 per game).

Price gave up seven hits, but only one after the fifth inning. He struck out six and walked one.

"He was strong, he was powerful, had his best stuff to record a strikeout of (Kole) Calhoun to finish the eighth," Farrell said. "He had a very good two-seamer and a changeup with darting action down in the strike zone with so many ground balls here tonight.

"On a night when he was his normal self and the guy we pursued to bring in here, he pitched outstanding."

The Angels' best chance to score against Price came in the fifth inning when they got three hits and a walk, but a baserunning blunder cost them.

Los Angeles had runners on first and second with one out when Marte tried to steal third but was thrown out by the Leon for the second out of the inning.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after the game that Marte misread a sign and should not have been running on the play.

It proved costly for the Angels because Gregorio Petit and Johnny Giavotella followed with consecutive singles to load the bases before Yunel Escobar grounded into an inning-ending force play.

Angels starter Jered Weaver was effective, giving up one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, but his high pitch count (104) force Scioscia's hand. Weaver loudly showed his displeasure at his removal from the game.

The only run the Red Sox scored against Weaver came on Mookie Betts' third-inning sacrifice fly.

Four relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox over the final 3 1/3 innings, keeping the game close and giving the Angels a chance.

Cam Bedrosian (1-0) threw one scoreless inning for the win.

NOTES: The Angels' protest of Wednesday's game in Kansas City was denied by the league office. Angels manager Mike Scioscia contended that Royals baserunner Raul Mondesi Jr. had run out of the baseline while running to first base, but the protest was overruled because it was a judgment call by the umpire. ... Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols, who went 2-for-4, entered the day leading the majors in RBIs in July with 28. With 78 RBIs this season, Pujols is on pace for 125. ... Red Sox DH David Ortiz has 25 home runs for the 12th time in his career -- all 12 with Boston. Only Ted Williams has had more 25-plus homer seasons (14) in a Red Sox uniform. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely via hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 31 consecutive games, dating to June 21. ... The Red Sox began Thursday fourth in the American League with 61 stolen bases, but they led the majors with a stolen base success rate of 84.7 percent.