Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros committed to their youth movement years ago and are finally seeing signs of progress. The Boston Red Sox, who visit the Astros for the beginning of a three-game series on Friday, are just starting to turn things over to the youngsters. Houston put up 28 runs in sweeping a three-game series at Texas earlier in the week and is hoping to go into the All-Star break with a little momentum from a strong series at home.

The Red Sox just finished up a 3-7 homestand but hit the road with smiles after winning the final two games via a walk-off hit. Pinch hitter Mike Carp did the honors in Thursday’s 4-3 triumph after Brock Holt highlighted a strong effort by the rookies with a walk-off hit in Wednesday’s 5-4 win. The Astros are riding the roller coaster of youthful inconsistency and are enjoying their three-game winning streak after dropping the previous seven straight.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (9-6, 3.84 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-5, 3.86)

Lackey is coming off an outing that featured plenty of good things but was poor enough that he allowed five runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings to suffer the loss. The veteran felt as though he had some of his best stuff of the season, however, and notched 11 strikeouts in the setback. Lackey has permitted a total of 17 runs - 16 earned - on 23 hits in 14 innings over his last three starts.

Feldman yielded two runs on six hits in as many innings at the Angels on Saturday but was held out of the decision as Houston went on to suffer an 11-5 loss. The 31-year-old allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts but has not completed seven innings in any of those outings. Feldman faced Boston in his final start of 2013 and was throttled for eight runs on as many hits in 2 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (back) began a rehab assignment on Thursday and is not expected back before the All-Star break.

2. Houston All-Star 2B Jose Altuve has successfully stolen 28 straight bases.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-40 over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Astros 4