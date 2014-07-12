Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Boston Red Sox are starting to come through in the clutch offensively and are hoping a good run into the All-Star break can get management to hold off on becoming trade-deadline sellers. The Red Sox attempt to post their fourth straight win when they visit the Houston Astros for the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. Boston earned a pair of walk-off victories before hitting the road and carried that momentum into an 8-3 series-opening win on Friday.

The Astros are familiar with the idea of selling at the deadline and are in that same position again, though the core of what they hope will soon be a winning team is beginning to take shape. Houston won three straight to climb out of last place in the American League West before running into the Red Sox and continues to show promising signs - Friday in the form of three scoreless innings from rookie reliever David Martinez. Boston began a youth movement already but does not have to give up on contention if rookies like catcher Christian Vazquez continue to be factors on both sides of the ball.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-7, 4.64 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (2-7, 4.66)

Peavy is pitching through a series of trade rumors and is thriving of late with three earned runs allowed in 12 innings over his last two turns. The veteran is among the worst in the AL in run support and has not recorded a win since April 25. Peavy is 7-4 with a 2.31 ERA in 14 career starts against Houston but has not faced the Astros since he was with the San Diego Padres in 2008.

Oberholtzer will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take the place of Collin McHugh, who is dealing with a fingernail issue. The 25-year-old Oberholtzer was knocked around for five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in his last major-league start at the Los Angeles Angels on July 3. He surrendered a total of four earned runs in 19 1/3 frames over his previous three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Burke Badenhop worked a 1-2-3 inning on Friday after allowing seven runs on as many hits while recording two outs in his three previous appearances.

2. Houston CF George Springer was a late scratch on Friday with right knee discomfort and is day-to-day.

3. Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-44 over his last 12 games, dropping his batting average to .234.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Astros 5