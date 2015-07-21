Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Boston Red Sox look to end their losing streak when they continue their seven-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Red Sox, who occupy the basement in the American League East, suffered their fourth and fifth consecutive defeats Monday as they were swept of a doubleheader by the host Los Angeles Angels.

Boston’s bats have yet to return from the All-Star break as the club was outscored 22-4 while being swept in a four-game set by the Angels. Houston entered the break with a six-game slide during which it scored a total of seven runs but returned to take two of three from Texas. The Astros clinched the series with an emphatic 10-0 triumph Sunday, with Luis Valbuena going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and All-Star Dallas Keuchel registering a career-high 13 strikeouts while yielding only two hits over seven innings. The Red Sox and Astros met in Boston earlier this month, with the home team winning two of the three contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Brian Johnson (NR) vs. Astros RH Vincent Velasquez (0-1, 3.94 ERA)

Johnson will be making his major-league debut in place of Clay Buchholz, who is on the disabled list with a strained right flexor tendon. The 24-year-old, who was a first-round pick in the 2012 draft, is ranked fifth on MLB.com’s prospect list for the Red Sox. Johnson has posted an 8-6 record and 2.73 ERA in 16 games with Triple-A Pawtucket this season.

Velasquez remains in search of his first major-league victory as he makes his seventh career start. The 23-year-old suffered his first loss in his most recent outing July 7 despite allowing only two runs in 6 1/3 innings at Cleveland. Velasquez has worked 6 1/3 frames in each of his last three starts after failing to last more than five in his first three turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 1B Chris Carter is nursing a sprained right ankle and is questionable for the series opener.

2. Boston C Blake Swihart (foot) was activated from the disabled list and went 0-for-2 in the nightcap of Monday’s doubleheader.

3. Keuchel’s performance on Sunday earned him a share of the AL Player of the Week honors with Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Red Sox 3