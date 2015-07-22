Preview: Red Sox at Astros

Any and all positive emotions that the Boston Red Sox managed to conjure up within their fan base with a strong run prior to the All-Star break have been wiped away over the last five games. The Red Sox will try to avoid a seventh straight loss when they visit the Houston Astros in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Boston had a chance to jump back into the race in the American League East just in front of the break but instead dropped two of three to the first-place New York Yankees and forgot to bring their bats out of the All-Star break. The Red Sox have managed a total of seven runs in losing five straight out of the break and the pitching staff is eroding with 26 runs allowed in the last three contests. The Astros are doing the opposite with three wins in four games out of the break after dropping six in a row prior to the Midsummer Classic. Boston will try to score some runs against Collin McHugh on Wednesday while giving Joe Kelly another chance to earn a rotation spot.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-5, 5.67 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (10-5, 4.35)

Kelly will be summoned back from Triple-A Pawtucket to make a spot start after being demoted in June following an outing against Baltimore in which he was lit up for five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. The California native went 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 innings over four starts for Pawtucket. Kelly has not had much success in limited work against Houston, yielding seven runs on nine hits and six walks in 5 1/3 frames.

McHugh worked into and out of trouble against Texas on Friday and came away with a win after allowing one run on 11 hits in six innings. The 28-year-old needs one more win to match his career high – set last season – and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last six starts. McHugh lost at Boston on July 4 after surrendering four runs (three earned), seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) is 0-for-18 in five games since coming off the DL.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa is 6-for-14 with six RBIs and four runs scored in the last four games.

3. Boston is 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Red Sox 2