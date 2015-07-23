Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros are doing what they know how to do best – hitting home runs to support strong starting pitching. The Astros will try to use that formula again when they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Houston bashed three home runs – two by Preston Tucker – in support of Collin McHugh in Wednesday’s 4-2 triumph after Chris Carter’s blast put an exclamation point on Tuesday’s 8-3 triumph. The Red Sox are proving to be an easy mark for American League West teams looking to improve their playoff position and have been outscored 34-9 while dropping six in a row to the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros since the All-Star break. Boston has lost seven straight overall and has nothing to cheer except the play of Xander Bogaerts, who drove in a run in each of the last three contests. Wade Miley will try to keep the Houston offense in the ballpark when he goes up against Lance McCullers on Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (8-8, 4.49 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-3, 2.52)

Miley took a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Los Angeles on Friday and settled for a no-decision despite yielding one hit and striking out six in seven scoreless frames. That marked the longest stint for the Louisiana native since a 7 1/3-inning effort against Oakland on June 5. Miley is undefeated in his career against Houston, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.00 ERA in three starts.

McCullers is making his first start since July 12, when he struck out 10 at Tampa Bay but suffered the loss while allowing four runs in six innings. The 21-year-old is struggling with his control of late and issued a total of 18 walks in his last six starts. McCullers started at Boston on July 5 and limited the damage to one run in five innings despite yielding seven hits and walking three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz (strained flexor) received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and will not throw for an unspecified period of time.

2. Tucker is 5-for-9 with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored in his last two games.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia doubled in a run on Wednesday to improve to 1-for-22 since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Red Sox 2