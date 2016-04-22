Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros arguably were the most surprising team in baseball last season, but they are tied with Minnesota for the worst record in the American League through 16 games this season. The struggling Astros (5-11) have lost seven of their last nine games and will attempt to start turning things around when they host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Houston was swept in three games by Texas - including Thursday’s 7-4 loss - and the shaky start has overshadowed the play of Jose Altuve, who already is one-third of the way to his career high in homers with five. “I think the only reason I have right now is, I‘m getting older and I‘m developing my strength, because I‘m not even trying to hit homers,” Altuve told reporters of his power surge. “I feel I‘m getting good pitches to hit and I‘m putting a good swing, obviously, on the ball to hit a homer. I‘m kind of surprised. I know a lot of people are surprised I have five homers, but I‘m surprised, too.” Boston is struggling with four losses in five games and suffered a 12-8 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday as marquee free-agent addition David Price continued his struggles by being mauled for eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. Boston’s Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-6 with a home run while his sixth-inning double was the 1,500th hit of his career.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Steven Wright (0-2, 2.13 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (1-2, 6.39)

Wright pitched well in both of his losses and has allowed a total of only three earned runs. The 31-year-old knuckleballer has struck out 11 and walked three in 12 2/3 innings - a better ratio than last season, when he fanned 52 and issued 27 walks in 72 2/3 frames. Wright has posted a 7.20 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Houston.

McHugh pitched seven scoreless innings in one start and has been torched in the other two. He has allowed 21 hits in 12 2/3 frames and didn’t even make it out of the first inning in one outing. McHugh is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox and has kept David Ortiz (0-for-7) in check while having issues with Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt (both 3-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz is batting .350 with six homers and 34 RBIs in 29 career games against the Astros.

2. Houston LF Colby Rasmus recorded two homers and three RBIs on Thursday for his ninth career multi-homer performance after failing to go deep in eight consecutive contests.

3. Bogaerts is 5-for-7 with three runs scored over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 10, Astros 8