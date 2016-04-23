Preview: Red Sox at Astros

Clay Buchholz doesn’t have a victory this season, but the Boston Red Sox hurler has enjoyed remarkable success against the Houston Astros in four career outings. Buchholz is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA and has tossed two complete games against the Astros entering Saturday’s road start in Houston.

Buchholz will be attempting to pitch the Red Sox to their second straight win over Houston after the club racked up 15 hits in Friday’s 6-2 victory. Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with two triples and scored three runs as part of a torrid three-game run during which he has gone 8-for-14 with two homers, eight runs scored and five RBIs. The Astros have dropped four straight games and eight of their last 10 as they are tied with Minnesota (5-12) for the worst record in the American League. Houston has been outscored 22-12 during its four-game skid.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, NESN (Boston), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-1, 5.74 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-1, 6.48)

Buchholz has registered 39 strikeouts and issued just four walks in 32 2/3 career innings against Houston. Among the Astros he has shut down are Jose Altuve (2-for-16) and Colby Rasmus (3-for-24, eight strikeouts). Buchholz scattered six hits over 6 2/3 scoreless frames in his last outing against Toronto but did not figure in the decision.

Fiers defeated Detroit in his last start despite allowing four runs and seven hits - three homers - in 5 2/3 innings. He has served up six homers in just 16 2/3 frames this year, but his control has been splendid as he has issued just one walk. The slow start continues a career trend for Fiers, who is 1-5 with a 6.54 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) in April.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 7-for-11 over his last three games but left Friday’s opener in the ninth inning after being plunked on the right wrist by Astros RHP Luke Gregerson and underwent a postgame MRI.

2. Houston rookie 1B Tyler White is just 3-for-28 over his last eight games.

3. Boston 3B Travis Shaw has recorded three straight two-hit performances and five in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Astros 2