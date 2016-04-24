Preview: Red Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros no longer share the worst record in the American League, due to a rare outburst of offensive firepower. The Astros matched their season high for runs in an 8-3 rout of Boston and can register only their second series win of the season when they host the Red Sox on Sunday night in the rubber match of the three-game set.

Houston halted a four-game losing streak thanks to Colby Rasmus, who clubbed a grand slam and an RBI double for the team’s third win in 11 games. Jose Altuve and Luis Valbuena each collected two doubles apiece as the Astros smacked six two-baggers in the contest, including four in one inning against Boston’s beleaguered bullpen. Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had his third straight multi-hit game overall to boost his career batting average to .421 in 23 games against Houston. Boston sends left-hander Henry Owens to the mound in his season debut while the Astros counter with veteran righty Scott Feldman.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Henry Owens (2015: 4-4, 4.57 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (0-2, 4.11)

One of Boston’s top young prospects, the 23-year-old Owens will get the call from Triple-A Pawtucket to start in place of Joe Kelly, who injured his shoulder in his last start. Owens struggled with his consistency and control following his promotion to the majors in August 2015, failing to put together back-to-back quality starts. He was off to a good start at Pawtucket, logging a 1-1 record and 1.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 18 innings.

Feldman has sandwiched a pair of mediocre outings around one solid effort, taking the loss at Texas last time out after giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over five innings. He turned in a strong performance versus Kansas City in his previous turn, giving up a pair of unearned runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 frames for a no-decision. Feldman is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA lifetime against Boston and has been roughed up by Pedroia (10-for-23).

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts (wrist) sat out Saturday after taking a pitch off the wrist Friday night but is hopeful to return for the finale.

2. Astros OF George Springer has multiple hits in five of the last seven games.

3. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts is 9-for-19 with nine runs scored during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Red Sox 5