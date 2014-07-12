Red Sox 8, Astros 3: Christian Vazquez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in his second career game to help visiting Boston knock off Houston.

David Ortiz added a three-run double, Dustin Pedroia doubled in one run and Brock Holt added an RBI triple among two hits as the Red Sox picked up their third straight victory. John Lackey (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits and five walks in six innings to earn the win.

Scott Feldman (4-6) was reached for seven runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings while throwing a season-high 116 pitches for the Astros. Chris Carter hit a pair of solo home runs, but Houston went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position as its three-game winning streak came to an end.

Holt’s triple to right field in the third plated Vazquez and Pedroia followed with an RBI double to left to make it 2-0. Stephen Drew tripled with two outs in the fourth and came in to score when Vazquez, who recorded his first major-league hit with a single in the third, followed with a ground-rule double to make it a three-run lead.

The Astros got back a run on Kiki Hernandez’s RBI single in the fourth, but the Red Sox broke open the game with five runs in the sixth. Vazquez delivered a bases-loaded double to plate the first two and end Feldman’s night before left-hander Darin Downs came on and walked Holt to re-load the bases in front of Ortiz’s shot into the gap in right-center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Astros CF George Springer was scratched from the lineup due to right knee discomfort. … Houston is expected to recall LHP Brett Oberholtzer from Triple-A on Saturday to start in place of Collin McHugh, who is dealing with a fingernail problem. … Boston 3B Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-4 and is 3-for-44 over his last 12 games.