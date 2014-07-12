Astros 3, Red Sox 2: Jason Castro homered and Jose Altuve doubled twice and scored two runs as Houston edged visiting Boston.

Castro added a triple and Matt Dominguez recorded a pair of hits for the Astros, who have won four of five. Brett Oberholtzer yielded 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings but limited the damage to two runs before Josh Fields (2-4) earned the win in relief and Chad Qualls came in with two on in the ninth and induced a game-ending double play for his 10th save.

Jake Peavy (1-8) was reached for three runs on six hits in seven-plus innings to run his winless streak to 14 straight starts. Rookies Brock Holt, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts each recorded multiple hits while David Ortiz blasted his 20th home run to pace the Red Sox offense.

Peavy’s big mistake came in the third, when Altuve reached with a two-out double and Castro followed with a two-run blast to right that just got over Betts’ leap to put Houston on top. Ortiz led off the fourth with a solo shot deep into the stands in right but missed out on an opportunity to put Boston in front when he grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fifth.

The Red Sox put the first two on in the seventh and the Astros went to Fields, who surrendered a sacrifice fly to Dustin Pedroia to knot it up. Altuve doubled again leading off the eighth to end Peavy’s day and moved to third on a groundout before scoring when Chris Carter sent a slow grounder up the middle that went as an RBI infield single when Pedroia just barely took his foot off the bag trying to get a force at second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox 3B Bogaerts entered in a 3-for-44 slump but singled in his first two at-bats. … Astros rookie 1B Jon Singleton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and has fanned at least once in 11 straight games. … Betts recorded his first career stolen base and his first error with a bobble on a ball in right.