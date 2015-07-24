Astros 5, Red Sox 4

HOUSTON -- Second baseman Jose Altuve smacked a walk-off home run and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 5-4 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

Altuve recorded his fourth hit of the night off Red Sox left-hander Craig Breslow (0-1), socking a line drive into the first row of the Crawford Boxes in left field to send Boston (42-54) to its eighth consecutive loss.

With his ninth homer, Altuve finished 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Immediately after the Astros rallied to the lead with a three-run seventh inning, the Red Sox clawed back to pull even with two runs in the top of the eighth. The first run came swiftly, with Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz blasting his 17th home run of the season to right field off Astros right-hander Will Harris, slicing the Red Sox deficit to one run.

Boston needed some help for the game-tying run, capitalizing on an upheld call at second base following a Hanley Ramirez steal and a defensive miscue in left field when Preston Tucker turned a line drive from first baseman Mike Napoli into a double that scored Ramirez.

The Astros (54-43) managed their rally against the Boston bullpen, with pinch-hitter Colby Rasmus smacking his 13th homer off Red Sox right-hander Alexi Ogando and third baseman Marwin Gonzalez added a run-scoring triple that scored Altuve. Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis chipped in with a single that scored Carlos Correa for a 4-2 lead.

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers, making his first start since July 12, labored with his command from the start, surrendering two doubles in the top of the first to immediately fall behind 1-0.

Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz crushed a two-out, two-strike curveball for a double to left-center field, scoring center fielder Mookie Betts.

Boston strung together four consecutive baserunners with two outs in the second, with first baseman Mike Napoli drilling a 3-2 curveball out to left for his 11th homer and a 2-1 lead. McCullers wiggled out of that jam without additional damage before working around a pair of two-out walks in the third inning, a leadoff double from Napoli in the fourth, and a two-out error by shortstop Carlos Correa in the fifth.

McCullers departed after five innings, having allowed two runs, six hits and three walks. He struck out two in his 89-pitch outing.

NOTES: The Astros on acquired LHP Scott Kazmir from the A’s in exchange for two low-level prospects. Kazmir (5-5, 2.38 ERA), a Houston native, will join the club in Kansas City and start against the Royals on Friday. Houston shipped RHP Daniel Mengden and C Jacob Nottingham to Oakland in exchange for Kazmir, who is in the final season of a two-year, $22 million deal. ... The Red Sox will start RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Steven Wright and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez in that order at home against Detroit this weekend. ... Astros INF Jed Lowrie made his first rehab start Wednesday since landing on the disabled list April 27 with a right thumb ligament tear, finishing 0-for-2 while playing five innings at third base for Double-A Corpus Christi. Lowrie was given Thursday off, and he will return to the Hooks’ lineup Friday, starting at third base before shifting to shortstop Saturday.