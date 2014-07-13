After review, Astros win

HOUSTON -- Given how tightly the Houston Astros clung to contention for most of Saturday, it came as no surprise that the concluding play of their 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park was subject to review.

Up until that final pivotal point, precious little had come easy.

Astros closer Chad Qualls induced Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia to ground into a game-ending, 6-4-3 double play, with Houston second baseman Jose Altuve barely nipping Pedroia with his low throw to first baseman Jon Singleton. The original ruling was quickly upheld.

Altuve doubled and scored twice, including with two out in the eighth inning to provide the Astros (40-55) the go-ahead run.

Even that play was hotly contested, with Astros designated hitter Chris Carter delivering an infield single that scored Altuve, but only after center fielder George Springer barely beat the force play at second base.

With no shot to retire Carter at first base, Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt fielded the grounder in shallow center field and flipped the ball to Pedroia in an attempt to erase Springer.

However, his throw pulled Pedroia off the bag, enabling Springer to slide in safely as Altuve scored.

”There were a bunch of big plays in the game,“ Astros manager Bo Porter said. ”Obviously the double play to end the game is a huge play. But Jason Castro’s at-bat (in the eighth), left on left, with a man on second base and nobody out to move Altuve to third (was key).

“And obviously, Springer beating the force play at second base, great secondary lead ... those were two of the bigger plays of the entire game.”

Castro (2-for-4) advanced Altuve to third base with his ground ball to the right side of the infield against Red Sox left-hander Andrew Miller.

Houston left-hander Tony Sipp opened the ninth for the Astros and surrendered two weak singles before Qualls recorded his 10th save.

“Once again, we built a great opportunity for ourselves with a couple of guys on,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Unfortunately, as we did in the fifth, in the ninth inning we roll into a double play that keeps us from cashing in on any opportunities.”

Altuve doubled with two out in the third and scored when Castro delivered a two-run home run to right-center field, a wall-scraping shot that barely cleared the glove of Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts.

That blast capped a determined nine-pitch at-bat by Castro against Red Sox right-hander Jake Peavy (1-8) and gave the Astros a 2-0 lead.

Peavy departed after Altuve reached base in the eighth, having surrendered three runs on six hits and one walk with a season-high nine strikeouts.

“It just seems to be the way my games are playing out -- tight, tight games,” Peavy said. “I’ve just got to make a better pitch to Altuve there at the end.”

Springer reached base in the eighth on an intentional walk issued by Miller, who then struck out Singleton (0-for-4 with four strikeouts). Carter recorded his single against Red Sox right-hander Junichi Tazawa.

After designated hitter David Ortiz sliced the deficit in half with a solo home run, his 20th, off Astros left-hander Brett Oberholtzer in the fourth, Boston (42-52) pulled even when Pedroia got the better of right-hander Josh Fields (2-4) during their nine-pitch confrontation in the seventh.

Oberholtzer scattered 11 hits before departing with one out in the seventh, including consecutive singles to Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., and Betts to open the frame.

Pedroia then delivered a sacrifice fly to center off Fields with one out that scored Bradley Jr. Fields was otherwise exceptional, recording three strikeouts to run his total to 48 over 32 2/3 innings this season.

”It feels pretty good,“ Fields said. ”I try not to really think about all that stuff. I just try to go out there and take it one pitch at a time, one hitter at a time.

“I just try to do my job and keep as little emotion on it as possible.”

NOTES: With Astros RHP Collin McHugh landing on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 7) because of a right middle finger nail avulsion and manager Bo Porter aiming to provide RHP Jarred Cosart additional rest with the All-Star break upcoming, RHP Brad Peacock will start the series finale against the Red Sox on Sunday. ... Red Sox rookie C Christian Vazquez will serve as the backstop for three members of the starting rotation: RHPs Clay Buchholz, John Lackey and Rubby De La Rosa. Veteran David Ross will catch LHP Jon Lester and RHP Jake Peavy, who started on Saturday. ... The Astros planned to reinstate CF Dexter Fowler from the 15-day disabled list Saturday, but opted to give him additional rest through the All-Star break. Fowler was placed on the disabled list on June 30 (backdated to June 27) because of a strained right intercostal muscle.