Tucker homers twice as Astros dump Red Sox

HOUSTON -- Given the analysis dismissing his team as one overly reliant upon the home run, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch can’t help but to snicker on nights when the homer represents the entirety of his offense.

Rookie left fielder Preston Tucker socked two of the Astros’ three home runs Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.

Tucker slugged his seventh and eighth home runs of the season and helped Houston (53-43) take a 4-0 lead after five innings. Tucker finished with three RBIs in his first career multi-homer game.

Houston improved its league-leading total to 132 home runs. The Astros have a 34-5 record when hitting multiple home runs in a game.

”We’ve got a little bit of power,“ Hinch said with a grin. ”I thought our at-bats early were pretty good. Our zone discipline was nice; we made (Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly) throw a lot of pitches.

“Our team offense was pretty good tonight, and obviously we scored via the home run. When we get that going in multiple home runs, we’re pretty tough.”

Astros right-hander Collin McHugh (11-5) faced 13 batters over his first four innings and then had to weave in and out of trouble to complete seven. McHugh allowed two runs in the sixth yet stranded five baserunners total between the fifth, sixth and seventh to maintain control.

McHugh first showed signs of vulnerability in the fifth, needing an inning-ending double play to escape after the first two batters reached.

In the sixth, Boston strung together four consecutive hits, with second baseman Dustin Pedroia and shortstop Xander Bogaerts plating runs with a double and single, respectively. McHugh recovered to get three consecutive outs, stranding two in scoring position to preserve his lead.

“You’ve got to make good pitches when it counts,” said McHugh, who permitted two runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings. “When you’re getting up there in pitch count, which I was in the seventh, it gets a little bit harder. You start having to catch your breath a little bit and really try and focus on one pitch at a time. We were fortunate to be able to do that tonight.”

Kelly (2-6) made his first start for Boston since June 23. He allowed one home run over five consecutive starts between April and May. His inability to keep the ball in the field of play proved pivotal again Wednesday.

Tucker blasted a 411-foot shot the opposite way to left-center field with one out in the first inning to spot the Astros a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis lined his 16th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field, a first-pitch strike that doubled the lead.

Tucker’s second homer, a two-run blast that carried 369 feet to right with two outs in the fifth, scored second baseman Jose Altuve and upped the margin to 4-0.

“Tucker put some good swings on some fastballs that were mislocated,” said Kelly, who allowed four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. “Ultimately, he made me pay for leaving the ball in the middle.”

Boston manager John Farrell, whose Red Sox (42-53) lost their seventh straight, said of Kelly: “I thought he made some big pitches with his fastball. He had a couple of called strikes looking. He changed the eye level with some fastballs, but there were a couple pitches out over the plate, and in an unforgiving ballpark such as this, it makes you pay for it.”

Astros closer Luke Gregerson threw a perfect ninth inning for his 20th save.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Joe Kelly, the Red Sox optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson made his major league debut Tuesday night, taking the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. ... Astros rookie RHPs Lance McCullers and Vince Velasquez might have their turns in the rotation skipped in the coming weeks with the club facing four off days through the end of August. McCullers has pitched 93 1/3 innings this season and is fast approaching his career high of 104 2/3 innings set in 2013 for Class A Lancaster. Velasquez logged 124 2/3 innings across two levels in 2013. He has worked 64 1/3 innings this season. ... Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He went on the disabled list July 11 due to a right elbow flexor strain.