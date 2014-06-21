Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,“sans-serif”; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

The Boston Red Sox just can’t seem to find those one or two extra hits they need with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox will try to prevent the host Oakland Athletics from clinching a series win when they meet for the third of a four-game series on Saturday. Boston snapped a six-game streak of scoring two or fewer runs by busting out for three Friday but still suffered a 4-3 setback.

Oakland has won four straight games and is getting the kind of clutch performances that marked the Red Sox’s run to the World Series last season. Coco Crisp delivered the big hit with an RBI single in the eighth Friday while Josh Donaldson continued to break out of his recent slump with a three-run homer. Six of Boston’s last seven games have been decided by one run and the Red Sox are trying to avoid a fourth straight road series loss.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Boston RH Rubby De La Rosa (2-2, 2.84 ERA) vs. Oakland RH Jesse Chavez (6-4, 2.93)

De La Rosa could be looking at his last regular turn in the rotation with right-hander Clay Buchholz (knee) set to come off the disabled list soon. The 25-year-old De La Rosa has dominated in two of his four starts and is coming off a win over Minnesota on Monday in which he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings to earn the win. He has been less impressive on the road, going 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA.

Chavez was pushed back a day from his scheduled turn Friday but is coming off a strong outing Sunday in which he held the New York Yankees to one run in six innings. The California native did not walk a batter in that turn and has issued no more than two walks in any of his last five turns. Chavez has made three relief appearances against Boston in the last past, allowing a total of one run in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland C Derek Norris (forearm) left Friday’s game in the sixth inning after taking a foul tip off his left arm and is day-to-day.

2. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino missed his second straight rehab game due to stiffness in his back and hamstring.

3. Boston RHP Burke Badenhop has not allowed a run since Apr. 18, a span of 27 appearances.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Red Sox 3