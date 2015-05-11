Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

Rick Porcello attempts to produce his third consecutive stellar effort when the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Monday. Porcello has allowed one run over 14 innings in the strong outings while defeating Toronto and Tampa Bay.

Scott Kazmir will be on the mound for the Athletics, and that will be a pleasing sight to Boston’s Dustin Pedroia, who hasn’t had a multi-hit performance this month. Pedroia is 19-for-38 with five doubles, one triple and two homers against Kazmir while also drawing nine walks. The Red Sox had lost seven of eight games this month before beating Toronto 6-3 on Sunday behind a three-run homer by Mike Napoli and a two-run blast by Pablo Sandoval. Oakland has been outscored 34-13 during its five-game losing streak.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (3-2, 4.38 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-1, 2.75)

Porcello scattered eight hits over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay in his last outing after allowing one run and two hits versus Toronto in his previous turn. He hasn’t fared well on the road thus far, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two starts. Porcello is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against Oakland.

Kazmir is coming off his worst outing of the season as he was torched for six runs and seven hits in six innings while losing to Minnesota. He has given up nine runs in 12 frames over his last two turns after allowing just three in his first four starts. Kazmir is 9-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 27 career starts against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. RHP Edward Mujica will be available for Oakland after being acquired from the Red Sox on Saturday.

2. Boston OF Shane Victorino (hamstring) is slated to be activated from the disabled list prior to Monday’s contest.

3. Athletics DH Billy Butler is batting .347 with four doubles and one homer in 49 career at-bats against Porcello.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Athletics 3