Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

The Boston Red Sox will have the top-ranked prospect in baseball on their roster for the stretch run as Yoan Moncada will be recalled and available for the opener of their three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Friday. The 21-year-old Moncada, who was signed to a $31.5 million contract after defecting from Cuba, was hitting .277 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs in 45 games for Double-A Portland after beginning the season at Single-A Salem, where he batted .307 in 61 contests.

Moncada, a switch-hitter whose natural position is second base, is likely to see most of his playing time at third. "We need better production (at third base)," Boston manager John Farrell told the team's website. "We've talked about Yoan, and not just as a pinch-runner. ... In terms of playing the position at third base, yes, that conversation has been had." The Red Sox begin their nine-game road trip two games behind first-place Toronto in the American League East after posting an 8-6 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday and are two ahead of both Baltimore and Detroit for the top wild-card spot. Oakland, which is kicking off a nine-game homestand, occupies the basement in the AL West after getting swept in a three-game series at Houston.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH David Price (13-8, 3.97 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (1-1, 4.39)

Price won his fourth consecutive start on Saturday, limiting Kansas City to two runs and five hits over six innings. The 31-year-old native of Tennessee has allowed six runs in 28 frames during his winning streak, which has followed a stretch of five straight outings without a victory. Price has made eight career starts against Oakland, going 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA.

Triggs improved to 1-1 in four starts since taking a regular turn in the rotation on Sunday, giving up three runs and four hits over six innings at St. Louis en route to his first career victory. The 27-year-old, who also hails from Tennessee, has made five starts overall in his first major-league season and has yet to allow more than three runs. Triggs made a pair of relief appearances at Boston in May and yielded three runs - two earned - and three hits over three innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics traded OF Coco Crisp to Cleveland for LHP Colt Hynes, whom the Indians acquired from Toronto on Aug. 3.

2. Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez has belted three home runs in his last five contests following a 10-game drought.

3. Oakland 2B Joey Wendle went 0-for-4 but scored a run in his major-league debut on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Athletics 3