Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

The Boston Red Sox appear to have overcome last week's mini-slump and continue to have their sights set on the American League East title. Boston continues its quest for the crown when it visits the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series.

The Red Sox, who lost three in a row from Aug. 24-26, have won four of six since — including the series opener, a 16-2 rout that drew the club within one game of Toronto for the division lead. Travis Shaw recorded his second three-hit performance in three contests, registering two doubles and a homer while driving in five runs as the Red Sox maintained their two-game lead for the top AL wild-card spot. While Boston kicked off its nine-game road trip with an impressive effort, Oakland began its nine-game homestand in embarrassing fashion and doesn't figure to halt its losing streak as it faces the major leagues' wins leader in Rick Porcello on Saturday. The Athletics have scored six runs during their four-game slide and remain in the basement of the AL West, two games behind the Los Angeles Angels.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (18-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Mengden (1-5, 5.73)

Porcello is seeking his major league-leading 19th victory after capturing his fourth straight decision Monday, when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old native of New Jersey has been outstanding at home, winning all 13 of his decisions, but is just 5-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 outings on the road. Porcello evened his career record against Oakland at 5-5 on May 11 after giving up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 frames.

Mengden will rejoin Oakland to make his first start since July 25, when he escaped with a no-decision at Texas after yielding four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old from Houston, who will be starting in place of the injured Sean Manaea (back), went 5-1 with a 2.10 ERA in six turns for Triple-A Nashville after being demoted. Mengden, who will be facing Boston for the first time, is 0-4 with a 5.88 ERA in five turns at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox have scored 56 runs in their first four meetings with the Athletics this season.

2. Oakland INF Joey Wendle singled as a pinch hitter Friday for his first career hit after going 0-for-4 in his major league debut Wednesday at Houston.

3. Top prospect Yoen Moncada made his debut for Boston on Friday, going 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored after entering the game as a defensive replacement.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Athletics 3