Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

Their continued assault on the Oakland Athletics' pitching staff has helped the Boston Red Sox pull into a tie for first place in the American League East. Boston looks to wear out Oakland's arms one last time this season when it visits the Athletics on Sunday with its eyes set on a sweep of the three-game series.

The Red Sox, who share the division lead with Toronto, rolled to an 11-2 triumph on Saturday as Mookie Betts and David Ortiz each drove in a pair of runs — with the former reaching the 100-RBI plateau for the first time and the latter moving within one of Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion (108) for the AL lead. The Red Sox have reached double digits in winning each of its first five meetings with Oakland this season, outscoring the Athletics 40-15 during a three-game sweep at Fenway Park in May before opening this series with a 16-2 victory. Oakland's losing streak reached five games Saturday — a slide during which it has scored a total of eight runs. The Athletics own the second-worst record in the AL and sit in the basement of the West, three games behind the Los Angeles Angels.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-6, 5.35 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (10-9, 3.96)

Rodriguez's winless streak reached seven starts last Sunday as he suffered the loss against Kansas City after surrendering five runs on four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old Venezuelan, who yielded a total of five runs over 21 2/3 frames in his previous four outings, has not won since limiting the Yankees to one run and four hits in seven innings at New York on July 16. Rodriguez, who never has faced Oakland, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in seven road starts this year.

Graveman had his quest for a third consecutive victory stopped Tuesday as he took the loss at Houston after giving up three runs and four hits in seven innings. The 25-year-old native of Alabama yielded a total of one run over 15 2/3 frames in his previous two outings, including his first career shutout Aug. 19 versus the White Sox in Chicago. Graveman has made two appearances (one start) against Boston in his career, allowing two runs and seven hits over seven innings without recording a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Betts, who has reached base in 21 straight contests, joined Ted Williams (1939 and 1941) as the only players in Red Sox history to record 30 home runs and 100 RBIs before reaching the age of 24.

2. Oakland has lost 17 of its last 22 games against left-handed starters.

3. Top Boston prospect Yoan Moncada made his first major-league start Saturday at third base and registered his first hit and RBI.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Athletics 3