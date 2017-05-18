Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

The Boston Red Sox put their three-game road winning streak on the line when they kick off their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Boston ended its last road trip with a triumph in Milwaukee and began its current one with a two-game sweep in St. Louis.

Wednesday's 5-4 win was especially impressive, as the Red Sox trailed by four runs after two innings before emerging victorious in 13 frames thanks to pinch hitter Chris Young's two-out RBI single. Jackie Bradley Jr. hopes to remain hot on the road trip after going 4-for-8 with two home runs and three RBIs against the Cardinals. Oakland returns home after a 1-5 trek that concluded Wednesday with a 4-0 loss in Seattle. The Athletics were limited to a pair of singles in the setback - including one by Ryon Healy, who is riding a five-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Hector Velazquez (NR) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.78 ERA)

Velazquez will be called upon to make his major-league debut after going 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Pawtucket. The 28-year-old Mexican recorded 20 strikeouts in 29 innings while issuing only five walks and serving up just one home run. Velazquez went 5-1 with one shutout and a 2.47 ERA in 22 starts last season with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, from whom Boston purchased his contract in February.

Gray settled for a no-decision at Texas on Saturday despite allowing only two runs in six innings. The 27-year-old native of Tennessee has kept the ball in the park over his last two outings after serving up three home runs in his season debut at Minnesota on May 2. Gray has yet to defeat Boston in his career, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 3B Trevor Plouffe has hit safely in five of his last six games and eight of the past nine in which he's had an at-bat.

2. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) is slated to begin his rehab assignment with Pawtucket on Friday.

3. Oakland RHP John Axford (shoulder), who has yet to pitch for the team this season, is expected to make one more rehab appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday before being activated.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Red Sox 3