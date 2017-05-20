Preview: Red Sox at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics can't wait to see what Mark Canha will do for an encore when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. Canha fell a single shy of the cycle on Friday but sent Oakland home with a 3-2 victory when he led off the 10th inning with his second home run of the year.

he triumph put the Athletics in position to win their fifth consecutive home series, as they powered their way to an 8-3 win in Thursday's opener. Boston built a 2-0 lead Friday on Mitch Moreland's blast and received another strong effort from Chris Sale, who settled for a no-decision despite fanning 10 to match the major-league record of eight consecutive starts with a double-digit strikeout total. Moreland has homered in each of the first two games of the series following a drought that dated back to April 23 while Dustin Pedroia has registered a hit in 14 of his 17 contests this month. Oakland has a pair of hot hitters as well, with Ryon Healy riding a seven-game hitting streak and Trevor Plouffe hitting safely in 10 of the last 11 contests in which he had a plate appearance.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 5.29 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (1-3, 5.52)

Pomeranz is coming off his second straight setback, an 11-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he allowed two runs on three hits and three walks before exiting after three innings with tightness in his left triceps. The 28-year-old native of Tennessee pitched a total of seven frames in the back-to-back defeats and has yet to work more than six this season. Pomeranz, who pitched mostly in relief for Oakland in 2014 and 2015, will be facing his former team for the first time in his career.

Manaea also has lost his last two outings, including a setback at Seattle on Monday in which he surrendered four runs on two hits and five walks over five innings. It was the first start since April 26 for the 25-year-old from Indiana, who had been on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. Manaea was pounded last year in his first career turn against the Red Sox, yielding eight runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 frames at Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LHP David Price (elbow) lasted only two innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday due to an escalating pitch count that reached 65.

2. Oakland RHP John Axford (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the disabled list either Saturday or Sunday.

3. Boston recalled RHP Noe Ramirez from Pawtucket to fill the open roster spot created when LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was optioned after Thursday's game.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Athletics 3