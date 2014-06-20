Athletics 4, Red Sox 2: Yoenis Cespedes homered and Scott Kazmir worked seven strong innings as Oakland took the opener of a four-game series from visiting Boston.

Stephen Vogt drove in two runs and Jed Lowrie scored twice for the Athletics, who have won three straight and five of the last six. Kazmir (9-2) surrendered two runs on four hits while striking out eight and Dan Otero earned his first career save when Coco Crisp caught A.J. Pierzynski’s drive against the wall in center with a runner on to end the game.

Dustin Pedroia smacked a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who have scored two or fewer runs in each of the last six games. Jake Peavy (1-5) threw a season-high 117 pitches in 6 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs – three earned – on five hits and three walks.

Oakland pushed across single runs in the second, third and fourth, highlighted by Cespedes’ solo blast to left-center with two out in the third. Boston made it a one-run game in the sixth when Brock Holt reached on a single and Pedroia followed Xander Bogaerts’ strikeout by driving a 2-1 changeup just over the outstretched glove of Cespedes in left.

Peavy was removed after surrendering a one-out walk in the seventh and the Athletics manufactured an insurance run against left-hander Chris Capuano. Coco Crisp drew a two-out walk to push pinch runner Eric Sogard to second before John Jaso sent an RBI single back through the middle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox tabbed LHP Felix Doubront to make the start Friday in place of scheduled Brandon Workman, who had his suspension upheld by Major League Baseball earlier in the week. Doubront (shoulder) has been on the DL since May 20. … Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in five straight games after going the previous seven contests without recording a hit. … Kazmir has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last five starts.