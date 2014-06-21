Athletics 4, Red Sox 3: Coco Crisp singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Oakland outlasted visiting Boston for the second straight night.

Andrew Miller (2-5) hit two batters in the eighth inning but looked like he would escape the jam before Crisp punched an outside fastball into right field and Kyle Blanks just beat the throw home. Fernando Abad (2-2) picked up the win in relief and Sean Doolittle worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Josh Donaldson belted a three-run homer to provide all the early offense for the Athletics, who have won four straight. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs for the Red Sox, who left eight runners on base in their seventh straight game scoring three or fewer runs.

Felix Doubront made his first start in a month for Boston after recovering from a bruised shoulder and endured a shaky first inning, yielding a single and a walk before Donaldson belted a 1-1 fastball over the tall scoreboard in left-center for his 18th homer and a quick 3-0 lead. Doubront did not allow another hit but walked four and hit a batter during his 4 2/3-inning stint.

Brad Mills made his Oakland debut after being claimed from the Milwaukee organization and struck out the side in the first before putting two on with a walk and a hit in the second in front of an error and Bradley Jr.’s two-run single to center. David Ortiz singled in the tying run in the third and Mills ended up charged with three runs – two earned – on four hits and four walks in as many innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland C Derek Norris left the game in the sixth inning after taking a foul tip off the left forearm. … Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (hamstring, back), was scratched from a rehab start for the second straight day. ... Boston RHP Burke Badenhop worked two scoreless innings and has not allowed an earned run since April 18, a span of 27 appearances.