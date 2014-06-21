Athletics 2, Red Sox 1 (10): Coco Crisp delivered his second go-ahead RBI in as many days as host Oakland walked off with its third straight win over punchless Boston.

Crisp, who snapped a tie in the eighth inning on Friday, came up with a runner on second after Edward Mujica (2-3) issued a leadoff walk in the 10th and Nick Punto dropped down a sacrifice bunt. The Red Sox brought in closer Koji Uehara to face Crisp, who laced a single into right that plated Alberto Callaspo from second for the winning run.

Dan Otero (6-1) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief and Callaspo added a sacrifice fly for the Athletics, who have won five straight overall. Brock Holt recorded three hits and Dustin Pedroia scored for Boston, which failed to score more than three runs for the eighth straight game.

Oakland appeared to get out of the eighth inning without allowing a run when Luke Gregerson got Mike Napoli to tip a two-strike pitch that replay showed clearly was caught by Stephen Vogt without hitting the ground, but umpires got together and decided the ball hit the ground in a non-reviewable play. Gregerson bounced the next pitch in the dirt and Pedroia raced in to score the tying run on a wild pitch.

Vogt led off the third with a triple and scored on Callaspo’s sacrifice fly to provide the only damage against Boston starter Rubby De La Rosa, who was charged with one run on four hits while striking out seven in as many frames. Oakland starter Jesse Chavez was even better, scattering three hits and four walks across seven scoreless frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing the call on Napoli’s foul tip. … The Red Sox went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and grounded into a pair of double plays. … Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle worked a scoreless ninth inning and has surrendered a total of one hit and no walks in his last 10 appearances.