Red Sox 7, Athletics 6 (10): David Ortiz blasted a solo homer in the 10th inning as Boston came through with a wild victory to avoid a four-game sweep at Oakland.

The Athletics stormed back from a five-run deficit with three runs in the eighth and a pair of solo home runs in the ninth to force extra frames, but Ortiz led off the 10th by sending a 1-2 curveball from Fernando Abad (2-3) over the wall in left-center for his 17th blast. Koji Uehara (3-1), who surrendered the two home runs in the ninth, came back out for the 10th and worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Mike Napoli and David Ross also homered for the Red Sox, who snapped an eight-game streak of scoring three or fewer runs. Stephen Vogt and John Jaso provided the fireworks in the ninth for Oakland, which had its five-game winning streak come to an end and lost catcher Derek Norris to an errant backswing in the 10th.

Jon Lester started for Boston and cruised through the first seven innings before leaving with a 6-1 lead and two runners on and two outs in the eighth. Burke Badenhop, who had not allowed an earned run in 32 1/3 innings, allowed both inherited runners to score, as well as one of his own, as Athletics closed within 6-4 on RBI singles by Yoenis Cespedes, Josh Donaldson and Norris. Uehara came on in the ninth and suffered his first blown save as Vogt and Jaso each homered to right.

Boston got to Oakland starter Tommy Milone in the first, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk with two outs before Jonny Gomes dropped a two-run single into center. Ross led off the second with a solo blast over the high wall in left-center to make it 3-0 and Napoli avoided a tag at the plate on a steal of home in the third before homering in the fifth to put Boston ahead 5-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics 1B Kyle Blanks left the game with a left calf injury after being thrown out at the plate in the second inning. … Badenhop’s scoreless-innings streak was the third-longest in franchise history. … Boston continues its road trip at Seattle on Monday, while Oakland gets the day off before beginning an eight-game trip at the New York Mets on Tuesday.