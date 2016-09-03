Shaw's 5 RBIs help Red Sox rout A's

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Travis Shaw went 3-for-6 with a three-run homer, two doubles and a career-high tying five RBIs, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 16-2 rout of the Oakland A's on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Red Sox (75-59) moved to within one game of first-place Toronto, which lost 8-3 to Tampa Bay, in the American League East. Boston remained two games ahead of Baltimore for the AL's top wild-card spot.

Red Sox left-hander David Price (14-8) won his fifth straight game, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 101 pitches. Price allowed three or fewer runs for the fifth straight game.

Shaw capped Boston's six-run sixth inning with his 15th home run of the season, crushing reliever J.B. Wendelken's first pitch into the right field seats and increasing the Red Sox' lead to 12-2. He had RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh innings.

David Ortiz went 2-for-2, drove in three runs and scored once for the Red Sox, who pounded out 17 hits and tied their season high for runs. Hanley Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice.

A's right-hander Andrew Triggs made his sixth start of the season but came out after just one inning because of tightness in his back. Triggs allowed one unearned run on one hit, struck out one and walked none in a no-decision. He threw 24 pitches before being replaced by right-hander Zach Neal (2-4), who allowed five runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox scored an unearned run in the first inning. Xander Bogaerts reached second on shortstop Marcus Semien's two-base throwing error and scored on Ortiz's single to center.

Boston made it 2-0 with an unearned run in the third. Dustin Pedroia lined a leadoff single to right and took second on right fielder Brett Eibner's error. With one out, Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly.

Oakland pulled even with two runs in the fourth. Jake Smolinski and Danny Valencia opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Billy Butler brought one run in with a sacrifice fly and Stephen Vogt had an RBI double.

The Red Sox took control with a four-run fifth inning. Neal retired the first two batters, but the Red Sox strung together five straight hits, including doubles by Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez and Travis Shaw. Ramirez doubled in two runs, Shaw doubled home one and Ortiz had an RBI single.

NOTES: The Red Sox called up highly touted Cuban prospect Yoan Moncada from Double-A Portland before Friday's game against Oakland. Moncada, 21, was not in the starting lineup Friday, but he entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning at third base. He walked, scored a run and struck out. Moncada will make his first major league start Saturday at third base against the A's, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ... The Red Sox recalled RHP Joe Kelly and INF Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket. They also selected LHP Robby Scott, 27, from Pawtucket. ... Red Sox C Ryan Hanigan (left ankle tendinitis) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. ... A's LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. ... Oakland C Matt McBride was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. ... RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... A's RHP Daniel Mengden will be called up from Nashville on Saturday and start against Boston. ... Red Sox RHP Brad Ziegler (flu), who missed the previous five games, traveled on his own to Oakland and threw a short bullpen session.