Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox are in the unfamiliar situation of looking up at the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East standings. The Red Sox will try to gain some ground on their division rivals when they open up a three-game set at Toronto on Friday. Boston dropped two of three to the New York Yankees during the week and was pounded 14-5 in Thursday’s series finale while committing five errors.

Toronto dropped the final two contests of a three-game series against Baltimore as its pitching imploded, allowing 21 runs in the setbacks. The bullpen endured the brunt of the damage with 13 runs allowed - 12 earned - in the two games and surrendered a lead in each contest. The Red Sox, who led the majors in runs scored last season, watched their bullpen yield seven runs - six earned - on Thursday while the offense mustered up just four hits for the lowest-scoring team in the AL East.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (0-0, 3.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (4-0, 0.64)

Peavy allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts but was knocked around for five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings by the Orioles on Sunday. The veteran has issued four walks in each of his last three starts but has limited the damage by notching 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 frames. Peavy is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in six career starts against Toronto.

Buehrle put together his second straight scoreless outing on Saturday at Cleveland, surrendering four hits in seven innings to pick up the win. The 35-year-old owns a 19-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and has yet to yield a home run. Buehrle made five starts against Boston in 2013 and went 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA but had a hard time retiring Dustin Pedroia (5-for-12) and Mike Napoli (2-for-8, home run).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox took 11 of the 19 meetings in 2013.

2. Toronto LF Melky Cabrera is 13-for-27 over his last six games.

3. Boston 1B/LF Mike Carp pitched a hitless ninth inning on Thursday but allowed one run on five walks while featuring a knuckleball and an 80-mph fastball.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4