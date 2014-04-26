FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays
April 26, 2014 / 8:53 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Boston Red Sox waited nearly a month to get the lineup on the field together that they envisioned before the season, and early results were strong. The Red Sox will try to ride that lineup to a series-clinching win when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Boston right-fielder Shane Victorino made his first start of the season on Thursday and Will Middlebrooks returned from a calf injury on Friday to complete lineup.

Middlebrooks delivered with two hits and two RBIs as the Red Sox scored a season-high eight runs in Friday’s series opener. The bottom three hitters in the lineup - A.J. Pierzynski, Middlebrooks and Jackie Bradley Jr. - combined to go 8-for-12 with four RBIs and five runs scored while Dustin Pedroia drove in a pair and David Ortiz homered. The Blue Jays have lost three in a row and their pitching is mostly to blame. The Toronto staff has allowed a total of 29 runs during the slide.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Rogers SportsNet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Brandon Morrow (1-1, 5.03)

Buchholz has already doubled his loss total from last season and is coming off his shortest outing of the year - a 2 1/3-inning stint against Baltimore in which he allowed six runs on seven hits. That was the second time in four starts that the 29-year-old, who posted a 1.74 ERA in an injury-abbreviated 2013, had surrendered six earned runs in an outing. Buchholz went 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays last season.

Morrow allowed two earned runs in each of his last two starts but lasted a total of 8 2/3 innings in those turns. The California native owns 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings but went over 90 pitches in each of the last two short stints and has yet to record and out in the seventh this season. Morrow is 1-3 with a 7.99 ERA in 17 career games - nine starts - against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays optioned RHP Neil Wagner to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled RHP Chad Jenkins.

2. Bradley recorded two doubles and a triple on Friday after entering the series with a total of two extra-base hits in his previous 14 contests.

3. Toronto LF Melky Cabrera has hit safely in eight straight games but is 3-for-14 in his career against Buchholz.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 6

