Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox are suddenly playing like a team that thinks it has a chance at a postseason berth. The Red Sox will find out where they stand within the American League East after a stretch of 13 straight against division opponents, beginning with a four-game series at Toronto that starts on Monday. The Blue Jays want to make some noise down the stretch as well and are hoping a series win over the weekend pulled them out of a lengthy funk.

The Red Sox are winners of four straight and seven of the last eight, leaning on a strong run of starting pitching as the offense begins to come around. Toronto was the class of the division for the first two-plus months but is just 13-24 over the last 37 games and limped into the All-Star break with losses in eight of 10. The Blue Jays dropped the series opener to Texas on Friday but rebounded over the weekend, earning a 4-1 victory on Saturday and battling back after squandering a lead and pulling out a 9-6 winon Sunday.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH John Lackey (10-6, 3.79 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (6-8, 4.16)

Lackey was in a rut prior to the All-Star break, going 2-2 with an 8.10 ERA in his last four starts. The veteran surrendered six home runs in that span and issued five walks at Houston in his final outing before the break. Lackey lost his lone outing against Toronto last season and is 5-8 with a 5.43 ERA in 20 career starts against the Blue Jays.

Hutchison suffered the loss in four of his last five starts and was lit up for six runs on as many hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay on July 12. Walks have been a problem of late for the 23-year-old, who has completed seven innings once in those last five turns. Hutchison has never lost to Boston, going 2-0 while surrendering just two runs in 12 2/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (hamstring, back), who has played four straight games including the final two of his rehab assignment, is expected to get the day off on Monday.

2. Toronto LF Melky Cabrera went 6-for-9 with a home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in the last two games.

3. Boston INF/OF Brock Holt is 14-for-28 over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 1