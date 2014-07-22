Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox are toying with the emotions of their fan base with a hot streak that is threatening to catapult them back into contention. The Red Sox go for their sixth straight win when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the second contest of a four-game set on Tuesday. Boston appeared ready to sell off all their veteran assets two weeks ago but has won eight of its last nine to provide the organization some hope, while the Blue Jays move in the other direction.

The Red Sox showed exactly how much the fortunes of the two franchises have changed in the last month by putting up season highs in runs, hits (18) and home runs (four) in a 14-1 drubbing in Monday’s series opener. Boston, which began its five-game surge by recording its previous high in runs with an 11-0 win in Houston before the All-Star break, will play the next 12 games against division opponents as it attempts to determine how aggressively they will go after a postseason spot. Toronto was the class of the American League East earlier this season but has dropped 10 of its last 14 contests and is only 3 1/2 games ahead of the Red Sox.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-8, 4.59 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (7-5, 4.91)

Peavy was at the top of the list of veterans who could be on the trade block a week ago but is still with the team and trying to snap a 14-start winless streak. The Alabama native has struggled to get run support and fell at Houston before the break despite allowing just three runs and striking out nine over seven innings. Peavy’s lone win came at Toronto on April 25, when he held the Blue Jays to one run and five hits in seven frames.

Happ appeared in relief before the break at Tampa Bay and was reached for two runs while recording just two outs. The 31-year-old was about that effective in his last start, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings to suffer a loss at the Los Angeles Angels on July 7. Happ recorded a win at Boston on May 20 despite surrendering four runs and seven hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox have yet to lose a game started by rookie C Christian Vazquez, who has collected seven RBIs in those five victories.

2. Toronto 3B Juan Francisco, who recorded the team’s lone RBI on Monday, is 1-for-8 with six strikeouts in his last three games.

3. Boston OF Daniel Nava is 10-for-21 with six runs scored in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4