Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

After losing the final eight contests of their homestand, the Boston Red Sox regained their composure following a short trip North of the Border. The Red Sox vie for their fifth consecutive road win, and a series victory to boot, when they continue their three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Boston hasn’t been shy about flexing its muscle at Rogers Centre, belting 12 of its 55 road homers in the spacious ballpark.

While Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts went deep in Monday’s 4-3 triumph that took 10 innings, a more traditional power source in David Ortiz is expected to return after missing the series opener with a bruised right foot. While cellar-dwelling Boston snapped its skid, Toronto fell to 6-15 in August and resides 5 1/2 games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion ripped a game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning on Monday and is 7-for-18 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last four contests versus the Red Sox.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-5, 3.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (10-12, 4.08)

De La Rosa allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to fall to 1-3 in his last six outings. The 25-year-old Dominican has struggled with his control, issuing 21 walks in his last seven outings. De La Rosa dropped to 0-2 in his career versus Toronto despite yielding just three runs in six frames of a 4-2 setback on July 29.

Dickey posted his first win since defeating the Red Sox on July 28 despite permitting five runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 9-5 triumph over Milwaukee on Wednesday. That performance was a far cry from the sterling effort produced against Boston by the veteran knuckleballer, who allowed one run on three hits and a season-high 10 strikeouts in the 14-1 romp. Dickey, who is 3-0 with 21 strikeouts and two walks versus Boston this season, owns a 5-3 career record against Tuesday’s opponent.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston OF Yoenis Cespedes ripped the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning on Monday and has driven in 19 runs in 22 games since being acquired from Oakland on July 31.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 0-for-13 in his last four contests.

3. Ortiz, who is 6-for-18 with two homers versus Dickey, leads all visiting players with 37 blasts at Rogers Centre.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4