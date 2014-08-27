Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t shy about working overtime, although their long hours are yielding limited dividends as they slip further out of contention. After winning just one of their last four consecutive extra-inning contests, the Blue Jays look to salvage the finale of their three-game series versus the visiting Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Toronto managed to overcome three-run deficits in each of the first two contests but dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings in the series opener before Dustin Pedroia’s two-run single ignited a seven-run 11th in Tuesday’s 11-7 setback.

Pedroia, who belted his second two-run homer earlier in the game, is 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI versus Wednesday starter Marcus Stroman. While Boston has won two straight following an eight-game skid, Toronto fell to 6-16 in August and dropped 6 1/2 games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card. The Blue Jays have played extra inning in six of their last seven contests - including four straight for the first time since Sept. 16-20, 1991.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (7-5, 4.11)

Kelly rebounded from his first loss with Boston by scattering one hit over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday. The 26-year-old, who was vying for his first win since July 19 while pitching for St. Louis, saw the outing cut short after he felt an awkward sensation in his right shoulder. Kelly has struggled with his control, issuing 16 walks in four outings with the Red Sox.

Stroman suffered his third straight loss after getting blitzed for six runs on a career-high 10 hits in five innings en route to an 8-0 setback versus Tampa Bay on Friday. The 23-year-old has yielded at least five runs in three of his last four outings, but holds a 2-0 mark with a rail-thin 0.64 ERA in his career against Boston. Stroman allowed one hit over seven strong innings in an 8-0 triumph over the Red Sox on July 24 and permitted one run on six hits in seven frames in a 4-2 win five days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston LF Yoenis Cespedes is 5-for-11 in the series and 10-for-22 with seven RBIs in his last five games.

2. Toronto 2B Munenori Kawasaki has collected five hits in his last three contests, but has yet to face Kelly in his career.

3. Red Sox manager John Farrell revealed that DH David Ortiz is likely to play in the series finale after missing two games with a bruised right foot.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5