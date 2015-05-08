Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox managed to drop from first place to last in the American League East over the past few weeks, and a lack of success against their division rivals is mostly to blame. The Red Sox will start the final series in a stretch of 22 straight games against the AL East when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the opener of a three-game set on Friday.

The Red Sox are 7-12 in the first 19 games of that stretch, with the only series win in the bunch coming when they took two of three from the Blue Jays at home from April 27-29. Toronto is coming off a series win over the New York Yankees to begin its homestand but has not won back-to-back contests since sweeping a three-game series from Baltimore April 21-23. The Blue Jays’ staff allowed a total of 18 runs in the three games against the Red Sox last month during a disastrous road trip but is settling down at home after limiting the Yankees to eight in the last three contests. Boston, which surrendered 17 runs of its own to Toronto last month, is still struggling to get consistent efforts from the starting rotation.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SNET-1 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Wade Miley (1-3, 7.15 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 4.62)

Miley made it through the sixth inning for the first time this season in his last start but was unable to come away with the win. The Louisiana native scattered three runs and seven hits over seven innings in a loss to the Yankees and did not walk a batter for the first time this season. Miley made one start against Toronto in interleague play as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks and was lit up for five runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Sanchez is struggling with his control but earned a win at Cleveland on Saturday, when he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old issued six walks in that outing and has totaled 20 free passes in 25 1/3 frames while striking out 21. Sanchez walked a pair at Boston on April 27 and did not factor in the decision after allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox fired pitching coach Juan Nieves and designated RHP Edward Mujica for assignment on Thursday.

2. Toronto OF Michael Saunders received a cortisone shot in his ailing left knee and could return on Friday.

3. Boston RF Shane Victorino (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Friday.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4