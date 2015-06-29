Preview: Red Sox at Blue Jays

The last time the Boston Red Sox faced Toronto, the Blue Jays were in the midst of their best stretch in franchise history. The Red Sox are hoping for a better performance when they head to Toronto for the start of a four-game series on Monday.

The Blue Jays offense ripped Boston pitching for a total of 31 runs in a three-game sweep at Fenway Park June 12-14, and Toronto has taken five of the last six between the American League East rivals. The Red Sox began their road trip by taking two of three from Tampa Bay, securing their first series win against an AL East foe since April. The Blue Jays are not consistently putting up the big run totals that defined their 11-game winning streak and were held to three or fewer runs in four of the last five games. Toronto will take its swings at Boston right-hander Clay Buchholz while the Blue Jays will start the series with R.A. Dickey on the mound.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (5-6, 3.68 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (3-7, 4.88)

Buchholz is coming off back-to-back wins and has allowed a total of one earned run and 14 hits in as many innings over those outings. The Texan has not lost since May 26 and is keeping the ball in the park, going six straight games without giving up a homer. Buchholz is making his fourth start of the season against the Blue Jays and went 1-1 with a 6.60 ERA in the first three, with the lone win coming at Toronto.

Dickey took a loss at Tampa Bay on Tuesday but yielded three or fewer earned runs for the fifth straight start. The knuckleballer struggles to keep the ball in the zone at times and issued eight walks in 14 1/3 innings over his last two outings. Dickey is 0-2 with a 6.16 ERA in three starts against the Red Sox in 2015 and was knocked around for six runs in as many innings against the division rivals at home on May 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (hand) was sent back to Boston to undergo further testing and has missed the last four games.

2. Toronto C Russell Martin is 11-for-29 with nine runs and nine RBIs against the Red Sox this season.

3. Boston OF Alejandro De Aza has homered in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6